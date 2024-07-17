Panchshil Realty Now Offers Metro-integrated PMPML Feeder e-Shuttle Service

PUNE, India, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Panchshil Realty, in collaboration with Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) and Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), proudly announces the launch of the Metro-Integrated Employee Feeder e-Shuttle Service. This pioneering initiative connects the Ramwadi Metro Station (Near Phoenix Mall Nagar Road) with Panchshil's prominent Office Parks in Kharadi: EON Free Zone I and II and the World Trade Center (WTC).

Top officials from Pune Metro and PMPML inaugurated the Metro-Integrated Employee Feeder e-Shuttle Service at EON Free Zone I in Kharadi.

The flag-off event on June 19, 2024, was attended by distinguished officials from PMPML, Maha Metro, Office Park Occupiers and Panchshil Officials.

Shri. Dr. Sanjay Kolte (IAS), CMD of PMPML and Senior Official Shri. Satish Gavhane represented PMPML along with their teams.

Maha Metro was represented by Shri. Vinod Agarwal, Director of Operations and Systems, Shri. Hemant Sonawane, Executive Director of PR and Admin, Shri. Rajendra Saner Patil, GM of Multimodal Integration & Transport Planning and Shri. T. Manoj Kumar Daniel, DGM of Multimodal Integration & Transport Planning.

The esteemed MNC Occupiers and Panchshil Officials also graced the event, marking a significant step towards enhancing Pune's commuter infrastructure and promoting sustainable urban transport solutions.

The launch of this service is a result of Panchshil's proactive interaction with the metro authorities, public e-bus operator and the office tenants. This eco-friendly commuting initiative providing last-mile connectivity will greatly help commuters ensure a smooth journey on the Pune Metro.

Key Details of the Feeder e-Shuttle Service:

Initial Operation : PMPML will operate two electric feeder buses.

: PMPML will operate two electric feeder buses. Frequency : Buses will run every 30 minutes from 7:30 am to 9:30 pm on weekdays.

: Buses will run every 30 minutes from on weekdays. Route Design : The route has been optimized to minimize travel time and distance with minimal stops, effectively connecting densely populated residential and commercial zones of Kharadi to the Ramwadi Metro Station on Nagar Road.

: The route has been optimized to minimize travel time and distance with minimal stops, effectively connecting densely populated residential and commercial zones of Kharadi to the Ramwadi Metro Station on Nagar Road. Eco-Friendly Commute: This initiative ensures a sustainable and convenient commuting option to Kharadi.

Several distinguished dignitaries shared their insights on the initiative. Each emphasized various aspects of the project's impact on Pune's infrastructure and the commitment to sustainable urban transport. Below are their remarks:

Mr. Atul Chordia, Chairman of Panchshil Realty stated, "Panchshil's dedication to developing a smarter, greener Kharadi with a more efficient urban landscape is exemplified by this collaboration. Leading this initiative fills us with excitement, showcasing how joint efforts can yield significant advantages for both our community and the environment."

Shri. Dr. Sanjay Kolte (IAS), CMD of PMPML noted, "PMPML Feeder bus service between Ramwadi Metro station and EON Free Zone I & II and WTC Park will make it convenient for commuters to reach Station. Eco-friendly smart AC electric buses will be plying on this bus route. Therefore, maximum passengers should utilize this bus service and contribute towards reducing pollution and traffic congestion."

Shri. Hemant Sonawane, Executive Director, PR & Admin, Maha Metro highlighted, "The feeder bus service will greatly benefit employees working in the EON & WTC IT parks in Kharadi and other IT Parks in and around Kharadi & Viman Nagar, as well as residents along the bus route, by providing convenient access to the Ramwadi Metro station. Pune Metro aims to establish seamless connectivity for commuters, encouraging more people to choose the metro over personal vehicles. We thank Panchshil Realty for promoting this service among their employees. By using the feeder bus, employees traveling to Kharadi's IT parks can help reduce road congestion, save travel time, and enjoy more personal or family time."

Shri. Rajendra Saner Patil, GM-MMI-Maha Metro added, "A good initiative from the Panchshil Realty Group enabling their clients and their employees to use the Metro Integrated Public Transportation Services which in turn shall encourage clean and green city, reduce the usage of personal vehicles for the daily commute, reduce traffic congestion on the streets, reduce air and sound pollution and the carbon footprints not just at the SEZs at Kharadi but across the city of Pune. We shall work-together with the Group to promote the Pune Metro & PMPML across all the employees working at EON & WTC IT Parks."

Panchshil Realty invites all Kharadi occupants to embrace this new, environmentally friendly commuting solution and join us in our journey towards a more sustainable future.

About Panchshil Realty:

Panchshil Realty is one of India's leading real estate developers with a focus on creating luxury residential and commercial properties that reflect innovation, quality and sustainability. With an emphasis on high-quality urban living, Panchshil continues to set benchmarks in the real estate sector.

