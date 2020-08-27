Panchshil Realty Welcomes Maharashtra Government's Bold Move to Reduce Stamp Duty On Property Transactions

PUNE, India, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panchshil Realty today welcomed the move by the Government of Maharashtra to reduce the stamp duty on property transactions by 40% in urban areas and by 75% in rural areas.

Describing the move as a bold and progressive policy decision, Atul Chordia, Chairman, Panchshil Realty, said, "This is a very welcome move by the Government of Maharashtra. It will not only give an impetus to the real estate sector, but also boost overall economic activity as many allied industries are directly connected with the real estate sector."

"Prospective buyers who have been sitting on the fence so far will now be motivated to take the plunge and invest in real estate thanks to the direct financial savings that will now accrue to them. Moreover, work can now be re-started in stalled projects. Hopefully, other State Governments too will take a leaf out of Maharashtra's decision and follow with similar bold steps," he added.

This relief given by the State Government is a timely move coming as it does, just before the upcoming festive season and will definitely give a fillip to stagnant realty sales. Interest rates are at historical lows and with the US dollar being at its highest levels viz-a-viz the Indian Rupee, NRIs too will find it very attractive to invest in real estate in India now.

Panchshil Realty's Businesses - Key Highlights

Panchshil Realty's three main business verticals comprise commercial office spaces, hospitality and residential.

Panchshil Realty's total completed real estate portfolio is around 23 million square feet with another 20 million square feet under development.

A significant chunk of Panchshil Realty's office portfolio is anchored by Blackstone Real Estate Private Equity Fund, sponsored and managed by Blackstone Group LP.

About Panchshil Realty

Established in 2002, Panchshil Realty is one of India's finest luxury real estate brands. Renowned for leadership and excellence in real estate development, the Group's approach is focused on planned development, creating value assets, and crafting lifestyle experiences through design and architecture. For more information, please visit www.panchshil.com.

