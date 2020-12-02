Pantum Celebrates 10th Anniversary with End-of-Year Facebook Campaign

For this last campaign, Pantum has invited three customers who previously won Pantum printers to share their stories.

Rinku Sultania (housewife)



"I'm very grateful to Pantum for this printer because it has been extremely helpful for the entire family," said Rinku. "My children have been taking online classes at home some time now, and my husband often needs to work from home, too. The P2500W has brought us a lot of convenience, as we no longer need to go to the store to print. It's small and easy to use, and I love the design. If I need to print my children's homework, I can do it directly from my mobile phone. It's great for the home."



Just like Rinku said, the P2500W is small but smart, simple but fast. As large as an A4 paper, it offers A4 printing speeds of 22 pages per minute (PPM), with a monthly volume of 2,000 pages. The one step installation and mobile phone printing functions seamlessly realize home printing.

Vijendra Singh (young professional in a small enterprise)



"I'm very lucky to have won such an amazing printer during Pantum's promotional activity," said Vijendra. "I work in advertising, so I often need to print proposals and scan contracts. The M6502NW is fast and smooth. When I'm really pressed for time, I use my mobile phone to print. It perfectly serves our small office of a few people. If you have a small office like ours, then I definitely recommend this printer."



The M6502NW is designed for small and medium-sized enterprises. As a three-in-one printer, its A4 printing speed reaches 22 PPM and can print 2,000 pages per month. With features such as one-click installation and mobile phone printing, this model stands out in its category for its unbeatable value-for-money.

Himanshu Sharma (executive in a large enterprise)



"I brought the Pantum M7102DW to our company once I received it," said Himanshu. "The biggest highlight is its efficiency. Our work is fast-paced, and this printer holds up. It prints speedily and can also do automatic duplex printing. Moreover, the automatic document feeder (ADF) helps me scan and copy large volumes of documents quickly. Overall, it's an excellent printer that saves me a lot of time."



The M7102DW is a smart, multi-function printer designed to improve enterprise efficiency. With ADF and printing speeds of 33 PPM, it can also automatically print on both sides and via mobile phones, making it ideal for enterprise customers.

"With rapid growth occurring in the past ten years, Pantum has been greatly supported by all our users and customers. Through this tenth anniversary campaign, we hope to review the past and look forward to the future with everyone. Pantum will continue to optimize our product offering, so that we can better meet the need of the market and bring better printing experience," said Mr. Abhra Das Pantum India Sales Head.

About Pantum

Founded in 2010, Pantum is a printer manufacturer, with its business covering printers, printing materials, and printing solutions and services. In 2011, Pantum began its overseas expansion with current global footprints in more than 80 countries. With its patented technology, Pantum is committed to meeting the evolving printing needs by offering economical, user-friendly, and energy-efficient products as well as reliable printing solutions. Today, Pantum is now also bringing greater value to Indian customers through its cost-effective products, premium services.

