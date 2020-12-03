Parablu Signs Distribution Agreement with Australia-based - AppDistri

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parablu, an award-winning provider of secure data management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Australia based AppDistri. As a part of this partnership, AppDistri will promote Parablu's BluKrypt™, BluVault, BluDrive and BluSync™ products through its channel partners. The partnership is aimed at making Parablu's suite of cloud data management solutions available to enterprises in Australia, New Zealand, and the USA.

AppDistri is a trusted application provider of IT & Data Security products. With an extensive channel base in Australia, backed by qualified sales and technical teams, AppDistri today has a diversified portfolio that specialises in Application development, design, deployment and distribution. Speaking on this initiative, Archana Kamatgi, Founder & CEO at AppDistri said: "Parablu is a partnership we are excited about. They are one of the industry's leading secure data management solutions providers. We are excited to be able to add more value to our customers with Parablu's product suite, backed by their knowledge and insight into data management. We pride ourselves in bringing best-of-breed products and services to our customers and this partnership aligns perfectly with our efforts towards that goal."

"The market is now in need of solutions and products that ease work from home for distributed teams and our solutions are particularly appealing to customers who are looking to protect their end-user data in these changed times", said Anand Prahlad, CEO of Parablu. "Parablu has a proven track record across markets globally. We are excited to extend our reach to Australia and New Zealand. AppDistri has an extensive channel network, especially with Microsoft resellers, who see value in the unique integration Parablu has engineered with Microsoft 365. We are looking forward to working with them to address this new market."

About Parablu

Parablu, an award-winning provider of secure data management software, engineers new-age cloud-native solutions for the digital enterprise. Parablu's suite of products includes BluKrypt™ - a secure storage container for safeguarding critical data in the cloud, BluVault - a powerful and secure data backup solution designed for the cloud, BluSync™ - a secure file sharing and collaboration solution for the agile enterprise, and BluDrive - a secure large file transfer solution.

Learn more at www.parablu.com

About AppDistri

AppDistri specialises in Application design, deployment and distribution. AppDistri provides channel partners with emerging products & solutions that have never before been seen in the Australian market.

Learn more at https://appdistri.com/

MEDIA CONTACTS:

AppDistri

Tai Tran

Ph: +61 0401199441

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1157849/Parablu_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Parablu Inc