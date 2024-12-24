Paranjape Schemes Launches 16th Senior Living Community Project 'ATHASHRI' at Forest Trails, Bhugaon, Pune

PUNE, India, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paranjape Schemes, India's largest senior citizen housing provider with more than 2500+ families staying across 15 Athashri's, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest specially designed senior citizen residential project at Forest Trails in Bhugaon, Pune. This marks the 16th senior living community developed by Paranjape Schemes, reaffirming the company's commitment to providing purpose-built homes for seniors that combine comfort, convenience, and an exceptional quality of life. The strategic location in Bhugaon provides easy access to urban conveniences while being surrounded by lush greenery, offering residents the best of both worlds.

Started in 2002, Athashri is a Senior Citizen Housing Concept thoughtfully created by Mr. Shashank Paranjape himself keeping, in mind their lifestyle and necessities. Athashri is the place where Seniors can truly enjoy a dignified, safe, healthy, hassle-free and joyful life. These communities are designed to promote social interaction, emotional well-being, and overall happiness. Recognizing the unique needs of seniors, Athashri offers an environment where health, safety, and companionship are priorities.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shashank Paranjape, Managing Director, Paranjape Schemes (construction) Ltd., said, "At Paranjape Schemes, we take immense pride in creating living spaces that enrich the lives of our senior residents. The 16th community at Forest Trails, Bhugaon is a testament to our commitment to offering vibrant environments that ensure safety, wellness, and a sense of belonging."

The 6-Point Philosophy that Paranjape Schemes implements across all Athashri:

Senior-Friendly Design: Thoughtfully crafted living spaces with features like slip-resistant flooring, emergency switch in bedroom and panic chord in toilets, and wheelchair-friendly layouts.

Thoughtfully crafted living spaces with features like slip-resistant flooring, emergency switch in bedroom and panic chord in toilets, and wheelchair-friendly layouts. Daily Conveniences, Security, Dining: Residents will enjoy a host of thoughtfully curated facilities like clubhouse including indoor games, a well-equipped fitness club and gymnasium, swimming pool with water therapy facilities, garden, walk ways, dining services, housekeeping and maintenance support, along with 24/7 security and CCTV surveillance, shuttle bus service services ensuring comfort, convenience, and peace of mind.

Residents will enjoy a host of thoughtfully curated facilities like clubhouse including indoor games, a well-equipped fitness club and gymnasium, swimming pool with water therapy facilities, garden, walk ways, dining services, housekeeping and maintenance support, along with 24/7 security and CCTV surveillance, shuttle bus service services ensuring comfort, convenience, and peace of mind. Specialised Healthcare: Comprehensive care with on-site medical facilities, partnerships with hospitals, doctors room and readily available emergency services, including ambulance support.

Comprehensive care with on-site medical facilities, partnerships with hospitals, doctors room and readily available emergency services, including ambulance support. Social Activities: A variety of thoughtfully designed social activities, programs and events aimed at building connections and fostering a strong sense of community among residents.

There are 16 Athashri in total out of which 13 are in Pune, 2 in Vadodara and 1 in Bangalore. Many weekly activities are organised in different Athashri such as Musical Programs, Tambola and Housie activities, Health Talks, Various Medical Camps, Sports Tournament, Celebrations of Various Festivals, Guest Talks from renowned personalities and more.

Paranjape Schemes continues to lead the way in redefining senior living through its innovative approach and unwavering focus on quality and customer satisfaction.

About Paranjape Schemes

With a legacy of over 35 years, Paranjape Schemes has to its credit over 210 top-of-the-line projects with a strong presence in residential and commercial sector across 9 cities They are pioneers in developing housing for senior citizens along with curated housing for differently abled. With a major market presence in Pune, Paranjape Schemes has also expanded their footprints in Mumbai, Thane, Bengaluru and Vadodara