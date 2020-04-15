Paras Hospital Gurugram Extends Video-conferencing Consultation, Forms a Medical Committee to Deal With COVID-19 Pandemic

GURUGRAM, India, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of deadly coronavirus prevention, leading multi-specialty hospital, Paras Hospital Gurugram, has extended video-conferencing consultation to all follow-up patients so that they can practice social distancing. The hospital has also formed a medical committee of emergency doctors, pulmonologist, intensivist and microbiologist to guide the management with standard operating process to evaluate coronavirus suspected patients.

India has also been deeply affected by the coronavirus pandemic and health experts have warned that a big jump could be imminent, which would create a burden on the public health infrastructure. The government has ordered a nationwide lockdown for next 19 days as a preventive measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"We are rigorously retraining our staff on infection control practices. Keeping the ongoing scenario of social distancing in mind, we are accommodating the requests of patients to postpone their surgeries and have chalked out future dates as well. We have also started online consultation. And, it has shot up by 25-30 percent in the last four days as people prefer not to come out of their homes and strictly follow the social distancing norm. We have formed a medical committee of Pulmonologist, Emergency doctor, Intensivist and Microbiologist to deal with coronavirus cases," said Dr. Sameer Kulkarni, Facility Director, Paras Hospital Gurugram

The hospital has also been taking the threat seriously and undertaking many proactive measures to ensure health and quality services to the patients.

"Aligning with the WHO's guideline to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, we are sanitizing our hospital premises round the clock and have kept hand sanitizers and masks at every counter and desk," he added.

About Paras Healthcare

Paras Healthcare was founded in 2006. The key specialties that are mainly focused in all units are - cancer care, neurology, neurosurgery, orthopaedics & joint replacement, urology, nephrology, kidney transplant, cardiology, cardiac sciences, gastroenterology & GI surgery, general & lap surgery along with plastic surgery to list a few. Approximately each unit has at least 30 specialties and super specialties. For more information, visit https://www.parashospitals.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/535431/Paras_Healthcare_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Paras Healthcare Pvt. Ltd (Paras Hospitals) Paras Group