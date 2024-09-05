Parimatch Hosts StarTalks Event with West Indies Cricket Legends to Celebrate Partnership with Antigua & Barbuda Falcons

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parimatch, the Title Sponsor of the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons, a franchise in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), hosted an exclusive StarTalks event featuring cricket legends Sir Curtly Ambrose and Shivnarine Chanderpaul, moderated by RJ Madhav. The event, which was part of the team's media meet-and-greet session, celebrated the partnership between Parimatch and the Falcons while offering a unique opportunity for fans and the media to engage with these cricketing legends.

Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Head Coach and Brand Ambassador, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Sir Curtly Ambrose, Brand Ambassador and Coach, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons

During the stream, Sir Curtly Ambrose and Shivnarine Chanderpaul addressed questions from Parimatch users and journalists, offering valuable insights into their team's journey in the CPL and their vision for the future of West Indies cricket. The event featured in-depth discussions about the legends' outlook on the sport. The players opened up about their interests and daily routines, their strongest opponents, and strategies for overcoming losses. This engaging session provided a unique glimpse into the personal and professional lives beyond the cricket pitch.

Sir Curtly Ambrose, Brand Ambassador and Coach, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, commented on the team's promising future: "It's good to be part of Antigua. We have a strong squad capable of winning games and poised to win this championship. We're fearless and not intimidated by any other team. We haven't played our best cricket yet, but I am sure that winning our first match will elevate the players' confidence and propel us forward."

Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Head Coach and Brand Ambassador, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, shared his perspective on nurturing young talent in cricket: "Cricket has been a crucial part of my life, and as a mentor, my focus is on inspiring the next generation. We've faced challenges in the past, and it's essential to focus on the games ahead—what's gone is gone. To young players, my advice is simple: maintain your dedication, develop your skills, and stay fit."

The event also included discussions on the team's goals for the current CPL season and the legends' visions for the future of the sport.

The Antigua & Barbuda Falcons, under the guidance of their experienced coaches, are poised to make a significant impact in this year's Caribbean Premier League.

A video of the online event will soon be available for viewing on Parimatch's official Instagram page. Don't miss the chance to get to know Sir Curtly Ambrose and Shivnarine Chanderpaul personally and explore fascinating facts about them.

