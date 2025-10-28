PartnerOne Enters Agreement to Acquire Mortgage Cadence

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PartnerOne, one of the fastest-growing software groups in the world, has entered into an agreement with Accenture to acquire Mortgage Cadence, a leading provider of cloud-based digital lending solutions. This strategic move will mark a significant milestone in Mortgage Cadence's journey to transform the mortgage origination experience for lenders and borrowers alike.

PartnerOne, known for its unwavering commitment to building and investing in enterprise software companies, will provide Mortgage Cadence with a Forever-Home: a long-term platform for growth, innovation, and customer-centric excellence. PartnerOne acquires software companies with enduring commitment, investing to make them better, stronger, and faster.

"This agreement represents a powerful alignment of values and vision," said Pedro Garcia, Mortgage Cadence CEO. "PartnerOne's investment philosophy and operational excellence will enable us to evolve our platform, deepen our customer relationships, and continue delivering exceptional solutions across the mortgage lifecycle."

Mortgage Cadence's platform, including its Enterprise and Essentials offerings, is designed to streamline loan origination, reduce operational costs, and enhance borrower experiences. Joining PartnerOne will enable the development of new capabilities, integrations, and automation tools that meet the evolving needs of major financial institutions, credit unions, and independent mortgage banks.

"PartnerOne looks forward to bringing Mortgage Cadence into our portfolio," said Suzanne Fortman, Vice-President at PartnerOne. "We believe in building enduring software companies that prioritize people and customers. Mortgage Cadence exemplifies this ethos, and we're excited to invest in its future, expand its employees' skillsets, and accelerate innovation in mortgage technology."

PartnerOne is committed to ensuring stability and a seamless transition for Mortgage Cadence customers and partners.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About PartnerOne

PartnerOne is one of the fastest growing enterprise software groups in the world, with a proven track record of acquiring and growing enterprise software companies. Over 1,500 enterprise and government organizations rely on PartnerOne software, including 80% of the largest companies in the world. For more information, visit www.partnerone.com.

About Mortgage Cadence

Mortgage Cadence delivers the industry's most complete, modern, cloud-based digital lending platform designed to provide an exceptional user experience throughout the entire mortgage lending life cycle, across all channels and products. With leading borrower point-of-sale through closing collaboration tools, the end-to-end platform is both complete and configurable, offering an open architecture designed to meet the needs of today's lenders. The platform enables lenders to work more efficiently, leveraging automation and workflow tools that deliver excellent borrower, sales, and operational user experience. For more information, visit www.mortgagecadence.com.

