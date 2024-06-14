Passion Gaming Achieves Top EGF Rating for Ethical Standards and Player Safety

PANCHKULA, India, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Passion Gaming, renowned for creating India's Most Loved Rummy App, has been awarded the highest rating among E-Gaming Federation (EGF) members following a comprehensive audit by Grant Thornton Bharat LLP (GT) on the adherence to EGF's CoC (Version 3- 2024).

The EGF Code of Conduct sets stringent standards in ethics, social responsibility, player protection, and compliance for gaming entities. An independent audit by GT assessed Passion Gaming's adherence to these standards, examining the company's policies, procedures, and practices along with other regulatory requirements.

"We are honored to receive EGF's highest rating, validating our unwavering commitment to maintain high standards in our operations and business practices," said Gagan Kharbanda, COO of Passion Gaming. "This exceptional achievement demonstrates that ethical business practices are core to our DNA."

Addressing key concerns such as fair gaming, data privacy, responsible marketing, anti-money laundering, and underage gaming prevention, Passion Gaming has distinguished itself as a frontrunner in creating a safe, transparent, and responsible gaming platform.

This distinction further solidifies Passion Gaming's status as a leader in the real money gaming domain, dedicated to providing exceptional gaming experiences while upholding ethical standards and ensuring player welfare.

About Passion Gaming

Passion Gaming , one of the best online skill gaming companies in India offers Online Cash Rummy games to over 80 Lakh Players through its flagship product, Rummy Passion .

Through its commitment to providing great gaming experiences and player delight, the company has established itself as an industry leader in the Online Gaming market.

Passion Gaming has seen steady year-on-year growth as it continues to reach new players across the country and plans for many more years of steadfast success. This success is powered by its vision and process of cultivating innovative concepts as well as harnessing the positive work environment.