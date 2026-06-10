Payoneer India Cross-Border Excellence Awards 2026 launched to recognise the country's leading cross-border businesses

Sixteen award categories span service exports, e-commerce, D2C brands, regional exporters, women entrepreneurs, and more. Nominations are now open.

NEW DELHI, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Payoneer, the global financial platform that powers cross-border commerce, has launched the Payoneer India Cross-Border Excellence Awards 2026 in association with The Economic Times. The awards, which will culminate in an exclusive gala in New Delhi in September 2026, are designed to formally recognise the Indian businesses and entrepreneurs driving the country's cross-border growth story.

Payoneer India Cross-Border Excellence Awards 2026

India's services exports reached a record $387.6 billion in FY2025, growing 13.6% year-on-year. And in 2024, EY projected that the country's e-commerce exports would amount to $200-300 billion by 2030. In this context, and with the Centre's stated target of $2 trillion in exports by 2030-31, the awards aim to give the businesses powering that ambition a stage commensurate with their contribution.

Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Shisodia, Vice President and Country Manager, Payoneer India, said, "India's cross-border economy is being shaped by a much wider base of businesses today, from IT services, SaaS and digital marketing firms to e-commerce sellers, D2C brands, regional exporters and women entrepreneurs. As India works towards its long-term export ambitions, it is important to recognise the businesses that are building global customer bases, entering new markets and creating employment from India. The Payoneer India Cross-Border Excellence Awards 2026 are designed to spotlight this growing ecosystem through a transparent, jury-led platform that celebrates growth, market reach, innovation and long-term global competitiveness."

Categories spanning every dimension of cross-border trade

The award structure is designed to reflect the full diversity of India's cross-border economy, rather than collapsing distinct business models into a single catchall category.

Service exporters are recognised across six tracks:

IT & Development

AI/ML

Digital Marketing Services

SaaS/B2B Solutions

Managed Services

EdTech

E-commerce exporters are recognised in three categories dedicated to distinct product verticals:

Fashion & Apparel

Home & Kitchen

Personal Care, Health & Wellness

Four independent categories recognise excellence beyond sector lines:

D2C Cross-Border Brand

Global Employer

Woman In Export Excellence

Company Incorporation Partner

Three regional awards ensure that cross-border ambition is recognised across the country, open to service exporters, marketplace sellers, and freelancers alike:

Regional Export Leader– North India

Regional Export Leader– South India

Regional Export Leader– West/East India

Independent jury, transparent evaluation

Every shortlisted nominee will be assessed by an independent jury of senior industry figures against a predefined framework. The evaluation criteria are weighted as follows:

Growth and scale - 40%

Market reach and geographic diversification - 30%

Innovation and differentiation - 15%

Employment and community impact - 10%

Digital infrastructure and payments readiness - 5%

All categories are assessed on equivalently rigorous, sector-appropriate criteria, ensuring that winners are identified on merit rather than profile.

Felicitation and programme highlights

The award ceremony will take place at an exclusive gala in New Delhi in September 2026. The evening will be accompanied by a conference programme covering issues central to India's cross-border businesses, including:

Policy, digital infrastructure, and trade reform shifts shaping India's $2 trillion export roadmap

How leading service businesses are scaling globally across high-demand sectors

Exclusive analyses of the current free trade agreement landscape, covering new agreements with the UK, the EU, Oman, and New Zealand, and how businesses can translate preferential market access into tangible revenue

Recognition with reach

Winners will be featured across both Payoneer and The Economic Times platforms, reaching investors, global partners, and senior decision-makers. Coverage will extend across social media channels amplified by both brands. At the September gala, finalists will join industry leaders and marquee speakers in a setting where the conversations are as valuable as the awards themselves.

At a time when global trade is being actively redrawn and India's exporters are being called upon to step into a $2 trillion ambition, being recognised by the Payoneer India Cross-Border Excellence Awards carries genuine weight. It represents a national benchmark and signals that a business has been measured against the best and found to belong there.

Nominations are open

Businesses and entrepreneurs across all eligible categories can submit their nominations at the official site.

The application process takes only a few minutes. Eligible applicants are encouraged to choose their category and submit before nominations close.

About Payoneer

Payoneer is the financial platform for cross-border business and global payments. Payoneer empowers millions of businesses with the financial tools and services they need to grow and transact globally with confidence. We make it easier for SMBs, particularly in emerging markets, to connect to the global economy, get paid across borders, and grow their businesses.

About The Economic Times

The Economic Times is India's leading financial daily and one of the world's most widely read English-language business publications. Its digital and print platforms reach executives, policymakers, investors, and business leaders across the world.

Media contact

Yogesh Kaushik

+91 93502 03888

[email protected]