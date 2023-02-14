PayU appoints Manish Deo as Head of Risk Operations and Anti-Money Laundering for India payments business

This appointment reinforces PayU's commitment to strengthening the risk management framework, which is an essential pillar of its business strategy

NEW DELHI, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PayU, India's leading online payments solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Manish Deo as its Head of Risk Operations and Anti-Money Laundering (AML). In his new role, Manish will oversee the risk management framework, mitigation strategies & risk operations across PayU's payments business.

PayU has always maintained risk operational governance as its key focus within its core governance areas to ensure the highest level of compliance, operational excellence and while building world class processes around these functions. As the brand strikes new strategic partnerships, Manish will oversee third-party risk management from a reputational, financial, regulatory & credit risk perspective as well as ensuring business resiliency. In addition, he will be responsible for leading the continual development and maintenance of appropriate policies, procedures, processes, and tools across PayU payments business.

Commenting on the appointment, Anirban Mukherjee, Chief Executive Officer, PayU Payments, said, "We are pleased to bring in someone of Manish's caliber and experience to take up the leadership of our risk and compliance responsibilities. Manish has an excellent record of risk management in financial services and his expertise and insights will be invaluable in our constant work to monitor and increase the effectiveness of our anti-financial crime efforts."

"Our journey of innovation must go hand in hand with strong risk management, for us to be able to create and expand our digital financial services responsibly," he further added.

Manish Deo, Head Risk Operations and AML, PayU payments, said, "PayU's contribution to the Indian fintech landscape is exemplary, I'm excited to be part of PayU and make my contribution in fueling the company's journey further as it continues to achieve new milestones."

Manish carries two decades of experience in risk management, digital transaction monitoring and credit risk strategies for payment and lending businesses. Prior to this, he worked as Senior Vice President and headed the risk containment unit in IndusInd bank. He also worked for Axis Bank and IDFC First Bank in Mumbai — focusing on various aspects of risk management frameworks in the space of, digital lending, transaction monitoring governance, prudential reporting, risk-based supervision and on payment business risks. He has been instrumental in setting up the fraud risk strategic frameworks and has extensive experience in risk management, governance and digital banking.

About PayU

PayU, India's leading online payment solutions provider, is regulated under the Reserve Bank of India and has advanced solutions to meet the digital payment needs of the Indian market. PayU India aims to create a full-stack digital financial services platform to serve all (tapped and untapped) financial needs of customers (merchants, banks and consumers) through technology. PayU provides payment gateway solutions to online businesses through its cutting-edge and award-winning technology. PayU is one of the leading payment gateways in India & has empowered 5 lakh+ businesses, including leading enterprises, e-commerce giants and SMBs. It enables businesses to collect digital payments across 150+ online payment methods such as Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Net Banking, EMIs, BNPL, QR, UPI, Wallets, and more. It is a preferred partner in the affordability ecosystem, offering the maximum coverage of issuers & easy to implement integrations across card-based EMIs, pay later options and new-age cardless EMIs. PayU offers merchants best in industry success rates while ensuring a seamless checkout experience.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861941/PayU_new_Logo.jpg

SOURCE PayU India