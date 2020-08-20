PC Financial Services starts video KYC for seamless verification process with automated AI-powered fraud checks for its existing customers

NEW DELHI, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PC Financial Services Private Limited (operators of CashBean) which is a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and 100% subsidiary of Opera Limited listed in Nasdaq, US, announced its plans to start the Video KYC process for its existing customers enabling quicker and easier verification of documents. With this, the existing customers can even upgrade their loan amount up to Rs. 60,000, so if a customer who has taken a loan amount of Rs. 25,000 post successful completion can upgrade this loan amount to up to Rs 60,000 without changing any other formalities of the loan.

The solution is being extended to the existing consumers because as per RBI norms, video KYC is compulsory for customers who want to avail loan of more than Rs.60,000. The video KYC was introduced for Indian banks and lending institutions after RBI amended its KYC norms in January 2020.

With the company making the video KYC process live, customers will now have the ease of providing documents for verification online and get instant approval of upgradation of loan amount. Video KYC will make the process seamless and paperless but also be cost effective and save time of customers as well as for the lender.

Commenting on the process going live, Mr. Raghuvir Gakhar, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of PC Financial Services Private Limited, said, "We are glad to be one of the early adopters of the new RBI-regulated process. It will be beneficial in today's date more than ever as people are now wary about stepping out due to the current health scenario." And from a lender's perspective, it is going to be a significant game changer as it cuts down costs, and as the facility is being made available to the existing customers, they would be looking at increasing their loan amounts.

Mr. Gakhar added, "It used to take at least three days to collect documents from a customer when done physically, but now the entire process will be completed within just 5 minutes depending on the internet connection." Also, if any smart phones and browsers are not compatible with our technology, the company would make adequate arrangements to smoothen that process. According to the company, approximately 150-200 video KYCs can be performed per day as artificial intelligence (AI) helps the agent verify documents faster.

The process is 100% compliant with RBI regulations and randomized generation of on-screen OTP (one time password) is done to ensure that the video interactions are real-time and not pre-recorded. As per the company, call origination happens only from their domain.

Key factors of video KYC by PC Financial Services

Fully end-to-end encrypted audio-visual interaction with the customer along with internet speed check to maintain adequate quality of communication



Automated AI-powered fraud checks like name match, DOB (date of birth) match, face match, PAN match are performed



Every video session is reviewed to ensure the integrity of the process



Audit is done to ensure integrity



Done with prior consent of customer



Geo tagging to get live location of customer to ensure physical presence in India



Face capture with AI-powered real-time comparison of face snapshot versus face on Aadhaar/PAN with over 99.5% accuracy



Video recording is stored safely with timestamp

Video KYC- The complete process

Mr. Gakhar further added that a unique video KYC link will be shared with the customers through SMS to start the process. On opening the link, customers will be redirected to the consent page, wherein they need to accept the terms and conditions in addition to providing location access to start the video call. "There is a pre-qualification stage where the customers are required to provide their PAN number, date of birth and their name as mentioned on the PAN card. A crucial step here is the offline verification of the Aadhaar card, keeping in mind that it is not older than 3 days," explained Mr. Gakhar.

As per the process, customers will then be asked to share the on-screen verification code with the agent on video call to proceed further. The customer is required to display the PAN card in front of the camera for verification. Once verified, the agent will click a picture of the customer for which it is mandatory to remove eye glasses and face masks.

"It is a very secure and error-free process because when the picture is clicked, the system will automatically show the AI-based face match of selfie with ID and other documents. Based on the result, our agent will decide whether to approve or decline the KYC," said Mr. Gakhar.

He added that in case the agent declines the KYC, he/she has to mention the reason behind it. Once approved, the logs along with video will be provided to the auditor for cross verification. It is only after the auditor verifies the KYC that the video KYC will be completed.

About P C Financial

P C Financial Services Private Limited (the 'Company'), is a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) duly registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI), engaged in the business of providing loans. The company's services are aimed towards fulfilling the aspirations and dreams of millions of our customers.

The company's product, CashBean is a mobile and web-based platform and a cutting-edge Fintech product, has been developed and designed to make an individual's personal financing needs easier and faster.



SOURCE P C Financial Services Private Limited