PDRL Partners with Digital Quantum to Accelerate AeroMegh GeoAI's Digital Transformation in Drone Technology

PDRL and Digital Quantum Unite to Drive Innovation and Expand the AeroMegh GeoAI Ecosystem

NASHIK, India, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PDRL, a leader in drone technology solutions, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Digital Quantum, a global technology consulting firm specializing in digital transformation. This strategic collaboration is set to enhance the capabilities of PDRL's AeroMegh GeoAI platform, delivering next-generation digital solutions to a wider audience in the rapidly expanding drone industry.

About Indian GIS Industry 2024

PDRL Partners with Digital Quantum to Accelerate AeroMegh GeoAI’s Digital Transformation

The Indian Geographic Information System (GIS) industry in 2024 is experiencing substantial growth, fuelled by advancements in digital transformation and the increased adoption of drone and satellite technologies across sectors like agriculture, urban planning, infrastructure, and disaster management. Government initiatives, including the Digital India program, Smart Cities Mission, and the Geospatial Data Policy, have strengthened the GIS ecosystem, encouraging both innovation and cross-sector adoption of GIS-driven solutions. As cloud-based, AI-driven, and real-time GIS solutions become more prominent, the industry is evolving to support accurate, on-demand data and dynamic decision-making. Partnerships, such as that of PDRL and Digital Quantum, are pivotal in driving this growth by bringing advanced technology and streamlined data capabilities to the forefront.

About AeroMegh, A GeoAI Platform

AeroMegh combines pioneering AI and GIS technologies to enhance drone operations, geospatial intelligence, and data analytics. Its capabilities include comprehensive GIS features for data processing, importing, and workflow integration through APIs, allowing users to efficiently manage geospatial data and generate actionable insights. The platform's AI-powered features deliver advanced image and video analytics, automating processes such as object detection and annotation to streamline aerial data analysis. AeroMegh also supports LiDAR integration and photogrammetry for high-precision mapping and 3D modeling, enabling applications in agriculture, construction, and urban planning. Collaboration features, including role-based access and real-time interaction, ensure seamless teamwork and data sharing, making it ideal for industries seeking unified solutions for drone missions and geospatial intelligence.

Driving Digital Transformation with AeroMegh GeoAI

Digital Quantum, renowned for its expertise in technology integration and digital transformation, enables organizations to adopt innovative, experience-led solutions for enhanced operational efficiency and growth. Through this partnership, AeroMegh GeoAI, a comprehensive platform for drone operations, data processing, and analytics will leverage Digital Quantum's customer-centric design and advanced digital solutions. Together, they aim to streamline drone operations and data analytics across diverse industries such as agriculture, infrastructure, mining and more.

Digital Quantum's unique approach combines design thinking with advanced technologies to deliver scalable, customer-centered solutions that will empower AeroMegh GeoAI to meet the evolving needs of India's booming GIS industry. By utilizing Digital Quantum's capabilities, AeroMegh GeoAI is set to expand its reach, enabling organizations to fully harness the potential of drone technology for accurate, data-driven decision-making.

Meeting the Needs of India's Evolving GIS Landscape

In an era where GIS technology is reshaping industries, this partnership will enable AeroMegh GeoAI to evolve continuously, aligning with the dynamic demands of the GIS and drone technology sectors in India. With PDRL and Digital Quantum working together, the AeroMegh GeoAI ecosystem is poised to provide accessible, impactful digital transformation for businesses across sectors.

Anil Chandaliya, CEO, PDRL: "Our partnership with Digital Quantum comes at a pivotal moment in India's GIS industry, where digital transformation and drone technology are rapidly converging. Together, we aim to drive innovation in AeroMegh GeoAI, empowering industries with groundbreaking capabilities."

Amitabh Shukla, CEO, Digital Quantum: "We are excited to partner with PDRL and support AeroMegh GeoAI in advancing India's GIS landscape. Our expertise in digital innovation and customer-focused solutions aligns perfectly with PDRL's vision, and we look forward to redefining the drone technology landscape together."

By joining forces, PDRL and Digital Quantum are poised to reshape the GIS and drone technology landscape, positioning AeroMegh GeoAI at the forefront of digital transformation and empowering industries across India to embrace a future of data-driven innovation and precision.

About PDRL:

Established in 2018, PDRL has swiftly risen as a dominant force in the Drone Technology, commanding a market share exceeding 50%. With three patents secured and three more in the pipeline, PDRL is committed to pioneering advancements that Create More Time to Live.

Central to PDRL's mission is the development of cutting-edge drone technologies that streamline operations, boost efficiencies, and create more time to live.

At the heart of PDRL's innovation is AeroMegh, a revolutionary drone SaaS solution integrating flight management, data capture, processing, and analytics. AeroMegh consists of: AeroGCS: Ensures seamless flight operations, AeroMegh GeoAI platform: Delivers precise photogrammetry solutions and provides advanced GeoAI data analytics. Together, these products empower users with actionable insights, simplifying drone operations and enhancing overall efficiency.

PDRL remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainability and responsible innovation. By leveraging eco-friendly drone solutions, PDRL aims to mitigate carbon footprints and promote environmentally conscious practices across various sectors.

Through continuous research and development, strategic partnerships, and unwavering customer focus, PDRL envisions leadership in the market and also a future defined by efficiency, sustainability, and enduring societal impact.

