PDS Strengthens Manufacturing Leadership to Drive Growth and Operational Excellence

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PDS, a leading global fashion supply chain solutions company has announced strengthening of its manufacturing leadership to showcase joint capabilities to customers building strategic, long-term relationships and move further up the value chain.

Over the past few years, PDS' manufacturing segment has undergone a strong transformation, stabilising operations and delivering profitability, with revenues increasing from ₹285 crore and a PBT loss of ₹104 crore in FY21 to ₹788 crore in revenues and PBT of ₹33 crore in FY25. With this foundation in place, the Company is focused on scaling its manufacturing operations by aligning customer engagement and operational best practices across units. While individual manufacturing units – including Good Earth and Progress Apparels in Bangladesh and recently acquired (May 2025) Knit Gallery in India with revenue of ₹267crore in FY25, will continue to operate as independent profit centres, this approach allows PDS to present its combined manufacturing capabilities to customers, support longer-term and higher-value relationships, and drive cost efficiencies and consistent operating practices as scale increases.

As part of this strategy, Abhishek Nawani, has been appointed as the CEO – Manufacturing. He will be responsible for customer engagement, growth initiatives, and overall P&L responsibility for the manufacturing segment. Abhishek has been associated with PDS for the past four years and brings nearly three decades of experience in global apparel sourcing and manufacturing operations across India, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, and Egypt. Prior to joining PDS, he held senior leadership roles at PVH, where he led sourcing offices in Egypt, Bangladesh, and Indonesia as part of the global supply chain team. He has also worked with JMS Group and Busana Apparel Group, further strengthening his deep, on-ground expertise across manufacturing operations.

Commenting on the development, Pallak Seth, Executive Vice Chairman, PDS, said, "This step is a part of our ongoing efforts to streamline focus within the manufacturing business. The next phase is about scale, integration, and deeper customer engagement. This strategic realignment strengthens our ability to deliver consistent value, improve efficiencies, and support sustainable long-term growth."

Sanjay Jain, Group CEO, PDS, added, "As we scale manufacturing, it is critical that we align capabilities, drive synergies, and maintain strong operational discipline. This strategy positions us well to support customers while enhancing returns across our manufacturing operations."

About PDS Limited:

PDS Limited is a global fashion infrastructure platform offering product development, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution for major brands and retailers worldwide handling over $2.2 billion of Gross Merchandise Value. The Company operates a vast global network covering over 90 offices in 22 countries, with over 4,500 employees and 6,000 factory associates worldwide. PDS also offers a bespoke end-to-end outsourcing solution, engaging dedicated talent and infrastructure as an extended arm of retailers and brands. The Company reported consolidated revenues of ₹12,578cr in FY25.

PDS is listed on leading stock exchanges in India, BSE Ltd. (Scrip Code: 538730) and the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (Scrip Code: PDSL).

