Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Lending Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 558.91 Billion by 2027 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global peer-to-peer (P2P) lending market size was estimated at USD 67.93 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 558.91 Billion by 2027, rising at a CAGR of 29.7 percent between 2020 and 2027.

Peer-to-peer lending, also abbreviated as P2P lending, is the practice of lending money to individuals or businesses through online platforms that connect lenders with borrowers. The key aim of P2P lending is to boost the lenders' returns and lower the borrowers' interest rate. It also helps to provide quick and convenient loans, since P2P lending is an entirely online platform.

The study focuses on peer-to-peer lending market growth opportunities, constraints, and trends. The study offers Porter's five forces analysis to understand the effect on the peer-to-peer lending market share of various factors such as supplier bargaining power, competitive intensity of competition, the threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and buyer bargaining power.

TRENDS INFLUENCING PEER TO PEER LENDING MARKET SIZE

Less operating costs and lower market risk to lenders and borrowers are the main factors driving the growth of global peer-to-peer lending market size. Additionally, the adoption of digitization in the banking sector adds transparency over traditional banking systems, which in turn is expected to fuel the market growth.

A growing student population that prefers loans at a lower interest rate is expected to boost the growth of peer-to-peer lending market size. Additionally, increasing awareness pertaining to clearing personal debt as soon as possible is another reason for increased acceptance of the peer-to-peer lending market.

The development of the Asia-Pacific market has led to an increase in the number of lenders and borrowers across the country. And an increase in the number of small business lending entities is expected to provide the peer-to-peer lending market with lucrative opportunities.

PEER-TO-PEER LENDING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

During the forecast period, the small business loan segment is expected to hold the largest Peer-to-Peer Lending market share. This is attributed to an increase in the number of small enterprises in developing countries like India and Singapore .

In terms of region, North America is estimated to hold the largest peer-to-peer lending market share because of the region's growing reliance on the online network.

PEER TO PEER LENDING MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

By Business Model

Alternate Marketplace Lending

Traditional Lending

By Type

Consumer Lending

Business Lending

By End User

Consumer Credit Loans

Small Business Loans

Student Loans

Real Estate Loans

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Netherlands



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia



India



Japan



South Korea



Singapore



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America



Middle East



Africa

Key Market Players:

Avant Inc.

Funding Circle Limited

Kabbage Inc.

Lending Club Corporation

LendingTree, LLC

On Deck Capital, Inc.

Prosper Marketplace Inc.

RateSetter

Social Finance Inc.

Zopa Limited

Others.

