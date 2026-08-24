PEI-Genesis Exhibits at AEDEX in New Delhi, India

NEW DELHI, Aug. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PEI-Genesis, a global leader in the design and assembly of custom-engineered interconnect solutions, will exhibit at AEDEX 2026 at Yashobhoomi, IICC from September 10 to 12, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Attendees can visit Booth B471 in Hall 2 to explore PEI-Genesis' latest interconnect innovations for aerospace and defence applications.

PEI-Genesis is exhibiting in AEDEX 2026 at Yashobhoomi, IICC in New Delhi, India.

At AEDEX, PEI-Genesis will showcase a comprehensive portfolio of high-performance and ruggized interconnect solutions engineered to meet the demanding requirements of military, aerospace and defence applications. Featured suppliers include Amphenol, ITT Cannon, Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Positronic, Eaton Souriau, and others.

The expansion of PEI-Genesis' newest production facility in Pune, India, marks another milestone in the company's growing manufacturing footprint across Asia. The facility provides 48-hours value-added assembly services for D38999 Series I & Series III (QPL) connectors, locally stocked inventory from leading global connector brands and offering Indian Rupees (INR) to customers in India, providing a more seamless and localized purchasing experience.

This year also marks PEI-Genesis' 80th anniversary, celebrating eight decades of engineering excellence, trusted partnerships, and global growth. Building on this legacy, the company remains committed to delivering high-performance interconnect and cable assembly solutions that power next-generation aerospace, defence, industrial, and other mission-critical applications worldwide.

"India continues to be an important growth market for the aerospace and defence industry," said Alex Tsui, Vice President and Managing Director, Asia Pacific, PEI-Genesis. "AEDEX provides an excellent opportunity to engage with OEMs, defence manufacturers, system integrators and design engineers to discuss how our interconnect expertise and local manufacturing capabilities can support their next-generation programmes."

Visit PEI-Genesis at AEDEX 2026 at Yashobhoomi, IICC, Hall 2, Booth B471, from September 10 to 12, 2026, 10:00 a.m.– 6:00 p.m.

About PEI-Genesis

Founded in 1946, PEI-Genesis is one of the world's fastest assemblers of precision connectors and cable assemblies. From the largest connector component inventory in the world, they develop engineered solutions that support the military, industrial, medical, aerospace, transportation, and energy sectors worldwide. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, PEI-Genesis has production facilities in South Bend, IN; Southampton, UK; Louny, Czech Republic; Zhuhai, China and Pune, India, as well as sales offices throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. More information may be found at www.peigenesis.com.

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