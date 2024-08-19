PEI-Genesis Exhibits at Bengaluru Space Expo 2024

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PEI-Genesis, a global leader in the design and assembly of custom-engineered interconnect solutions, will exhibit at the Bengaluru Space Expo at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre in Bengaluru, India from September 18 to September 20.

In light of recent advancements and innovations in the space sector, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) are hosting the Biennial International Exhibition and Conference. This event aims to bring together industry leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts to explore and discuss the latest developments in space technology.

PEI-Genesis brings harsh-environment interconnect solutions from various manufacturing partners, including Amphenol, ITT Cannon, Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Conesys, Positronic, Souriau by Eaton, Winchester, and Nicomatic to support satellites, launch vehicles, space-based solar power, ground stations, remote sensing and satcom, and more.

"At PEI-Genesis, we are committed to supporting the growth and innovation of the global space sector. Exhibiting at the Bengaluru Space Expo 2024 allows us to showcase our advanced interconnect solutions, designed to withstand the most demanding environments. We are excited to engage with industry leaders and explore new possibilities in space technology, reinforcing our dedication to driving excellence in every mission-critical application," said Alex Tsui, Vice President & Managing Director of APAC.

Visit booth # 37 to speak with a PEI Trusted Advisors about your next project.

About PEI-Genesis: PEI-Genesis is one of the world's fastest assemblers of interconnect solutions. From the largest connector component inventory in the world, they develop engineered solutions that support the military, industrial, medical, aerospace, transportation, and energy sectors worldwide. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, PEI-Genesis has production facilities in Philadelphia, PA; South Bend, IN; Southampton, UK; Louny, Czech Republic, and Zhuhai, China as well as sales offices throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. More information may be found at www.peigenesis.com.

