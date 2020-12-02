People win big with Golden Festival offer of Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems, the 123-year-young leading manufacturer of innovative locking solutions and architectural fittings last month announced Golden Festival Offer, an engaging initiative, which gives consumers a chance to get gold vouchers worth up to INR 50,000. The company is set to announce more than 100 winners who won gold vouchers from across India. These winners were chosen through a lucky draw on a weekly basis.

The winners are from Mumbai, Kalyan, Baramati, Kankroli, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Degana, Guwahati, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Bengaluru, and many more cities. All the winners will get gold vouchers from Kalyan Jewellers ranging between INR 5,000- 50,000. In addition to the gold voucher winners, Godrej Locks will also announce close to 1000 winners from across the country and they will be rewarded with shopping vouchers.

Golden Festival Offer was announced to drive customer delight and provide them something extra they could look forward to from the brand. The consumers simply had to buy any Godrej range of products including locks, architectural fittings and kitchen systems with minimum purchase value of INR 2000 in one single GST invoice to be eligible to participate in this exciting offer. Golden Festival Offer helped in building brand awareness and increasing loyalty among the key consumers. This added to people's spirit during the festive season and generated interest even during the pandemic.

Godrej Locks has a variety of offerings, from the timeless Nav-Tal padlock, they have evolved to high-end holistic safety solutions that today safeguard millions of homes and offices. This includes rim locks, mortise locks and also digital locks. The company has a range of digital locks called Spacetek and Advantis which have superior fingerprint technology and also a RFID feature. It also has a range of architectural and kitchen fitting products including door closers, floor springs, ergo boxes, corner solutions, etc.

About Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems

Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems is a 123-year-old leading manufacturer of innovative locking devices. Since its inception in 1897 by Ardeshir Godrej, the name 'Godrej' has become synonymous with trust, protection and integrity. From the first Anchor branded lock in 1897 to the first ever spring less lock in 1907, to the iconic 'Nav-Tal' in 1954, and to the postmodern biometric locks, Godrej has set every benchmark in the locks industry. Over the years, Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems have changed in form, function and scope of application. But one thing still remains the same - the solid stamp of trust and reliability. Godrej Locks adhere to global quality norms and hold ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001 certifications.

With their locks reaching several countries around the world over a period of time, the brand has come a long way in delivering world-class smart locking solutions, therefore revolutionizing the very perception of a locking device from a mere functionality at an entry and exit point, to a proud pause at the doorstep, a moment to take in the significance of how far they have come. For more information, please log on to www.godrejlocks.com

Godrej Locks is a business unit of Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd

