Perforce and ICVR Announce Strategic Partnership to Support Media and Gaming Studios

To help studios build more efficient and secure pipelines, Perforce and ICVR are partnering to offer a new suite of solutions and services.

MINNEAPOLIS, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software, a global provider of enterprise DevOps solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with award-winning digital production studio and pipeline solutions developer, ICVR. Together, Perforce and ICVR are offering gaming and media studios a suite of software and support services to build efficient, scalable digital creation pipelines.

ICVR has helped streamline production for some of the biggest films and games. As a Perforce Authorized Service Partner, ICVR can now deploy and support software by Perforce, alongside ICVR's custom applications, to streamline and automate the development of 3D assets using game engines like Unreal Engine.

"Studios don't have time to research, implement, and train on new tools and processes. The clock is ticking as soon as a project is greenlit," said Brad Hart, CTO and VP of Product Management at Perforce. "ICVR has gained battle-tested knowledge and experience from their impressive roster of clients. With this partnership we can deliver tooling and support at a rapid pace, and when studios need it most."

Sinan AlRubaye, Chief Experience Officer at ICVR added, "This partnership allows us to help studios close the gap between adoption and efficient use of essential tools in their real-time pipeline. Together, we are bringing a new support model that allows us to work with teams on the ground floor to provide the guidance and customization needed to finish a project on time and on budget."

To learn more about real-time and digital creation solutions by Perforce and ICVR, visit Perforce.com/partners/ICVR.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at an unrivaled scale. Perforce solutions future-proof competitive advantage by driving quality, security, compliance, collaboration, and speed – across the technology lifecycle. We bring deep domain and vertical expertise to every customer, so nothing stands in the way of success. Our global footprint spans more than 80 countries and includes over 75% of the Fortune 100. Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to deliver solutions to even the toughest challenges. Accelerate technology delivery, with no shortcuts. Get the power of Perforce.

About ICVR

ICVR is a digital production studio primarily focused on game development, immersive experiences, and software engineering. Our expertise lies in end-to-end interactive content creation and developing cutting-edge tools and pipelines, focusing on utilizing Unreal Engine and Unity. From our inception, we have collaborated with prominent game studios on AA/AAA game titles and have extended our capabilities to major Film & TV studios, VFX houses, and Animation studios within the Media and Entertainment industry. We have successfully delivered over 130 projects to date, showcasing our commitment to excellence and innovation in the digital realm.

