Performance Management, Agility Emerge as Top Culture Risks for Indian Workplaces

Gallup-NHRDN study finds ethics, inclusion and purpose anchor India's workplace culture, as organisations face risks in performance management, agility and leadership

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallup and the National HRD Network (NHRDN) today released a joint study finding that while Indian organisations are anchored in strong ethical foundations, performance management, disruption (and the agility to manage it) and leadership inspiration are all pressing cultural risks. Sixty-one percent of senior Indian HR leaders identify ethics and compliance as a core cultural strength, yet nearly half report that their organisation struggles with managing performance (45%) and adapting to disruption effectively (44%).

Ethics and Integrity Strengthen Organisational Trust

Ethics and compliance stand out as India's greatest workplace strength, cited by 61% of senior HR leaders as a defining aspect of their culture. Leaders describe ethics as embedded in their organisational DNA, shaping transparent leadership decisions and fostering employee trust. Ethical leadership is viewed not just as a compliance requirement but also as a business imperative that enhances credibility, engagement and long-term resilience.

Inclusion and Purpose Reinforce India's Cultural Foundation

Alongside ethics, many Indian workplaces display notable strengths in diversity, inclusion and mission alignment. Forty-five percent of HR leaders identify diversity and inclusion as a cultural strength, while 42% cite mission and purpose as a defining asset. Together, these elements foster belonging and meaning at work — helping employees feel valued for their uniqueness and connected to a shared vision that drives pride, motivation and resilience.

Performance Management Seen as a Major Cultural Risk

Forty-five percent of senior HR leaders identify performance management as a cultural risk, the most frequently cited area of concern. While many organisations maintain formal systems, they fall short on execution, particularly in delivering consistent, meaningful feedback. Gallup research shows employees who receive meaningful feedback at least once a week are five times as likely to be engaged, yet few Indian workers experience such dialogue. Leaders note that irregular or unactionable feedback often creates uncertainty, highlighting the need to shift from evaluation to development-focused coaching conversations.

Agility and Readiness Lag Behind in an Era of Disruption

Another 44% of HR leaders cite disruption — and the speed and agility needed to respond to it — as a critical cultural risk. While Indian organisations excel in execution, many remain constrained by bureaucratic decision-making and cautious leadership. Gallup's analysis suggests that agility is not simply a structural trait but a cultural one, requiring openness to experimentation, cross-functional collaboration and faster decision cycles.

Leadership as the Key to Cultural Resilience

Gallup's findings highlight that leadership behaviour ultimately determines whether culture becomes a source of strength or risk. Confidence in leadership remains India's most valuable cultural asset. Leaders who model integrity, deliver on commitments and inspire employees with authenticity will build stronger workplaces — and shape India's future work culture to be resilient, competitive and ready for what's next.

About NHRDN

The National HRD Network (NHRDN) is a global centre for grooming leaders and the national apex body of professionals committed to promoting the people development movement in India, as well as enhancing the capability of human resource professionals to compete globally, thereby creating value for society.

About Gallup

Gallup delivers analytics and advice to help leaders and organizations solve their most pressing problems. Combining more than 90 years of experience with its global reach, Gallup knows more about the attitudes and behaviours of the world's constituents than any other organization.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1213938/Gallup_Logo.jpg