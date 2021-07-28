Pernod Ricard India Partners With Altizon in Their IIoT Led Manufacturing Operations Digitization Journey

Altizon's Datonis Digital Factory , a cloud-based smart manufacturing platform, with its flexible and federated architecture enables PRI to connect data from their physical assets, spread across multiple locations and enterprise systems onto a single platform. With the pre-built capabilities of Datonis MInt, PRI has connected four of their multiple bottling units in India. Multi-level dashboards are in place to monitor and review critical parameters.

"With the enablement of this digital capability around IIOT platform, we have put the foundation of our Smart Factory blueprint. The implementation of this first successful use case has demonstrated the potential impact this could have in improving productivity. Technology augmented with right processes and capability drives meaningful action, which is what we expect to see in coming months, as we extend this to other manufacturing units. Altizon's products, best practices and experience, coupled with PRI's strong IT and operations teams, have led to the success," shared Debanjan Banerjee, CIO of PRI.

"PRI is an industry leader with a global footprint, and it has been a pleasure partnering with them on accelerating their digital transformation journey. We look forward to building on this success and working with PRI in realizing their Digital Factory vision," shared Vinay Nathan, CEO of Altizon.

About Altizon

Altizon, a global industrial IoT company, powers digital revolutions by helping enterprises leverage machine data to drive business decisions. Altizon's Datonis Digital Factory applies advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms to accelerate smart manufacturing initiatives, modernize asset performance management and pioneer new business models for service delivery.

Altizon has been spearheading digital factory initiatives in Industry 4.0 across a range of industry verticals, including Automotive, Tire, CPG, Chemicals and Remote Industrial Assets.

Altizon is headquartered in Palo Alto (USA) with offices in Boston (USA) and Pune (India).

