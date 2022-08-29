PGIM India Mutual Fund launches Money And Me website, an investor education and awareness initiative

Rolls out its new campaign #AapkaHappinessPlanned

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PGIM India Mutual Fund today announced that it has launched a new investor education and awareness website: MoneyAndMe - https://moneyandme.pgimindiamf.com/. The MoneyAndMe website contains exhaustive content on various aspects of personal finance including household budgeting, protection, savings and investing. The company also announced the launch of a consumer awareness campaign – 'Aapka HappinessPlanned' to promote the MoneyAndMe Initiative.

The MoneyAndMe initiative draws on a key insight that different consumer personas have different needs for information and awareness, enabling it to sharply personalise content to make it more useful for respective consumer personas. Thus helping investors dealing with various financial challenges in a changing world, by providing financial insights that improve their financial wellness.

PGIM's customer insights identified six separate personas when it comes to dealing with financial challenges and planning. These include Gen-z Seekers and Dreamers (18-24 years), Ambitious & Every-ready (25-30 years), Begin & Soar (31-40 years), Family First & Forever (41-50 years), Seasoned & Secured (51-60 years), Proud & Purposeful (61+ years). The website offers a host of content formats such as blogs, listicles, infographics, calculators, FAQs and glossary, etc., for each of these personas, thus enabling investors to relate better and access it in familiar formats.

PGIM India believes that this personality-based approach uniquely connects with investors and will go a long way in enhancing investor awareness across India. With proper guidance, everyone, no matter what stage of life they are in, can plan for their future. The MoneyAndMe initiative guides consumer personas to follow the right sequencing based on their life stages - typically involving household budgeting, buying protection through Insurance, followed by saving (which includes an emergency corpus) and finally, investing (that includes tax optimization) to imbibe financial discipline and attain financial independence at every stage of life. Within the Investing stage, there is a need to prioritize retirement planning as well, since that is the only financial goal for which one can't get a loan.

'Aapka Happiness Planned' Campaign

To promote the MoneyAndMe initiative, PGIM India Mutual Fund has rolled out its marketing campaign 'Aapka Happiness Planned' with a film: https://youtu.be/0Bs4zFDZ0YQ

The film shows a stand-up conveying the true meaning of happiness through a lyrical song. It serves as a reminder to people that life is more than just tirelessly pursuing money, and that the real investments in life go beyond finances. It nudges people to understand that life can be easier when they plan ahead, and they can be free to realise their dreams and invest in ourselves, their health, and their loved ones.

The insight for 'Aapka Happiness Planned' campaign came from the fact that pursuit of happiness is what drives most individuals to make choices in life. Happiness plateaus after a certain level of wealth and according to a study done by Princeton in 2010, happiness is influenced more by a sense of purpose, habits, social connections, gratitude and experiences.

Talking about the launch, Sakshi Dalela, Director & Head of Marketing & Communication, said, "We believe that it is behavioural nudges and habits that impact most outcomes for investors. With the 'Aapka Happiness Planned' campaign, PGIM India is helping investors connect with these interesting insights. Our MoneyandMe initiative provides persona-focused content and insights to enable consumers to take financial decisions, pursue their passion, and achieve their life goals by following the right sequencing viz. budgeting, protection, savings and investing. With this initiative, we hope to help consumers imbibe financial discipline to attain financial independence at every stage of life."

Rakesh Menon, National Creative Director, FCB Interface, says, "Usually, investment advertising is a bit heavy. Our idea of 'Aapka Happiness Planned' is the exact opposite. So, the execution, with a stand-up delivering the message in a lyrical song, has a certain lightness to it while still getting under the skin."

This campaign crafted by FCB Interface is aired on several platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn and is set to create waves with its empowering message for people.

Money And Me - https://moneyandme.pgimindiamf.com/

Credits:

Client: PGIM India Mutual Fund

Agency: FCB Interface

National Creative Director: Rakesh Menon

Production House: Working I films

Link to the film: https://youtu.be/0Bs4zFDZ0YQ

About PGIM India Mutual Fund

PGIM India Mutual Fund is a wholly-owned business of PGIM, the global investment management business of the US-based Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI). PGIM India Asset Management is the full service investment manager of PGIM India Mutual Fund, offering a broad range of equity and fixed income solutions to retail and institutional investors throughout the country. We manage 22 open-ended funds operated by 14 investment professionals. In addition to managing our investors assets through domestic Mutual Funds, we also offer Offshore Funds and Portfolio Management Services. The fund house leverages the strength and stability of PGIM's 145-year legacy to build on its decade long history in India.

Headquartered in Mumbai, PGIM India Mutual Fund has a presence in 27 cities across the country including branches in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Pune. PGIM India Mutual Fund brings a rich blend of global resources, intellectual acumen and local investment expertise and is committed to designing superior and meaningful, wealth-building solutions for our investors. PGIM India provides unique training and educational programs for building exceptional capabilities and best business practices for its business associates. For more information, please visit http://www.pgimindiamf.com/

**Calculated at the highest tax slab for FY 21-22 under the old regime applicable on investments u/s 80C. Surcharge has been ignored for ease of calculations. ©2022 Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI) and its related entities. PGIM, the PGIM logo, and the Rock symbol are service marks of Prudential Financial, Inc., and its related entities, registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

SOURCE PGIM India Mutual Fund