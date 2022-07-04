PHD Media and 1862 OML win big at the Inkspell Media's MarTech Fest held on 24th June in New Delhi

Industry stalwarts graced the 6th Annual mCube Awards & Conference and 4th Annual Inn-Tech Awards & Conference

NEW DELHI, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6th Annual Edition of Inkspell Media's Masters of Modern Marketing Awards & Conference , an engaging confluence of market leaders and experts from the leading brands and agencies, was organised on 24th June where more than a hundred brands, agencies, marketing leaders and experts participated. The aim of hosting mCube 2022 Awards was to acknowledge and reward the pioneering and impactful work being done in the marketing space by individuals, agencies, brands, and communities. mCube is also one of the leading platforms where marketing efforts are recognized at such a comprehensive level in India.

Along with mCube, Inkspell also presented the 4th Annual Edition of Inn-Tech - Innovation & Technology Awards & Conference at the MarTech Fest, where the importance of innovation and technology in the overall uplift and upgradation of the ecosystem was recognized. Inn-Tech 2022 is a pioneering platform designed and developed to acknowledge and applaud the exemplary and innovative work done by professionals and enterprises across various fields and sectors.

The stellar jury panel of the mCube Awards conferred PHD Media with the prestigious Marketing Agency of the Year award after getting 7 golds. 1862, OML (Only Much Louder) became the Marketing Enterprise of the Year after bagging 9 golds in the ceremony. Dell became the Technology Enterprise of the Year in Inn-Tech Awards whereas Onward Technologies grabbed the Engineering Partner of the Year award.

Some of the companies that took home awards across various categories in the MarTech Fest include Times Network, &TV, Nickelodeon, Curry Nation, The Laughing Cow, MOFSL, Alakh Advertising, Columbia Pacific Communities, Abbott, ŠKODA, Discovery Plus, Paisabazaar.com, Dewar's, Arré, Bisleri Vedica , MindShift Interactive, ITC Limited, Bridgestone India, FleishmanHillard India, CNBC-TV18, Bang In The Middle, PhonePe, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Sirona, Amazon Prime, SoCheers, News18 Bihar/Jharkhand, News18 India, Hyundai, JioFiber, ICICI Prulife, BREEZER, Schbang, House of Hiranandani, Pexalon, Vivo, Hershey India, Bacardi, Eggfirst Advertising, Dolby, Art-E Media, Bingo!, London Dairy, Inextis Events, Domino's, Tata Play, Chimp&z Inc, OnePlus TV, mCanvas, LG, HDFC Securitie, Puretech Digital, Tata CliQ, Metro Shoes, IFB, Sony Pictures Entertainment India, Cult.fit, Mankind Pharm, Logicserve Digital, PayTM, We-Storytellers, Thomas Cook India & SOTC Travel Ltd., Myntra, Hero Lectro, CCAvenue (Infibeam Avenues Limited), Scienaptic AI, SingleInterface, Successive Technologies, Bi-Sons, ICICI Lombard GIC Ltd, Merkel Sokrati, Tata CliQ, among others.

This year's theme for the event was based on "#CreateToImpact". Marketers, in today's day and age of business transformation, are taking the central responsibility of connecting the dots of data, creativity, and business priorities to understand customers' needs and their behaviour patterns. The day witnessed a Keynote Address by Rahul Kaushal of Casio India and a Panel Discussion having Nidhi S Mittal of JioSaavn, Siddharth Asthana of Collectcent, Sai Thota of Ferns N Petals, Anil Kumar Singh of HT Digital streams, Kaustav Mukerji of Maison D' Auraine and Sugato Banerji of DishTV India as speakers. Bharath Vaidyanathan of Swiggy, Gaurav Gupta of Momspresso, Juhi Garg of ED Times and Paritosh Jauhari of Successive Technologies delivered Special Addresses in the event. The attendees also got industry insights in the Fireside Chat consisting of Yogin Vora of Zee5 Global and Ankoor Dasguupta of Arm Worldwide.

The ceremony was supported by Inkspell's partners Global Trends Forum, India Creative Industries Council, India Today Group, 24 Frames Digital, ED Times, Kenscio, Pinkvilla, Momspresso, CollegeDunia and Sai Mehar Media. For more detailed information on the categories and the respective winners, visit: www.mcubeawards.com, www.inntechawards.com and www.inkspell.co.in or contact Geetika on 7863851515.

About Inkspell:

Inkspell Media specializes in creating high-impact industry events and corporate meetings which are driven by topical discussions among business leaders, keynote addresses by veterans and experts, networking with peers, learning and development initiatives, and awards programmes.

Our team of specialists from various industry sectors are bound together by the ideology of 'bringing the niche to the mainstream'. Through our enriching sessions, the speakers and evangelists share information and insights on innovative technologies, industrial disruptions, go-to-market strategies, and roadmap for growth, thereby helping the entire community of organizations understand novel ideas and concepts, and adopt them in contextual best practices.

