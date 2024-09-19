Phi Commerce Achieves ISO 27001 certification, strengthening commitment to Data Security

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phi Commerce, a leading provider of enterprise payment solutions, has achieved ISO 27001 certification, an internationally recognized standard for information security management. The certification reinforces the company's commitment to upholding the highest standards of data security, confidentiality and integrity.

The ISO 27001 certification is awarded to organisations that meet rigorous standards in establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an Information Security Management System (ISMS). This accomplishment underscores Phi Commerce's proactive efforts to safeguard sensitive information and protect customer data from potential threats.

"Achieving ISO 27001 certification is a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data security across our global operations. This certification reinforces our dedication to providing secure and reliable services, building trust, and fostering confidence among our domestic and international customers and partners," said Jose Thattil, CEO of Phi Commerce.

The certification process involved an in-depth audit conducted by an independent third-party auditor, who evaluated Phi Commerce's security policies, procedures, and controls to ensure they align with ISO 27001 standards.

About ISO 27001:

ISO 27001 is an internationally recognized standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS). It provides a structured approach to managing sensitive company information, ensuring its security through a combination of risk management and proactive safeguards. ISO 27001 is widely recognized as a crucial framework for organizations of all sizes and industries.

About Phi Commerce

India-based payments solutions provider, Phi Commerce enables businesses to embrace the digital payment ecosystem using integrated and agile innovations, enabling smooth and flexible payments across all consumer touchpoints - browser, mobile, in-store and remote. Phi Commerce offers a unified omni-channel digital payment platform catering to both B2B and B2C payment requirements of businesses worldwide.