Phi Commerce strengthens leadership team with strategic appointments to accelerate growth across payments and technology businesses

MUMBAI, India, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital payments fintech firm Phi Commerce has announced the appointment of two senior industry leaders as part of its ongoing growth strategy aimed at strengthening its payment aggregator-payment gateway (PAPG) and technology solutions businesses.

The company has appointed Sachin Koneri as Business Head – technology solutions and Vishal Maru as Senior Vice President, product strategy and growth. These strategic appointments come at a time when enterprises are increasingly seeking integrated payment, merchant acquiring, issuing, and value-added technology solutions to support their digital transformation journeys.

Sachin Koneri joins Phi Commerce with over two decades of experience across digital payments, merchant acquiring, banking, corporate sales, and relationship management. Throughout his career, he has led large-scale business expansion initiatives, built high-performing sales organisations, and driven merchant acquisition and revenue growth across some of India's leading financial institutions.

Prior to joining Phi Commerce, Sachin held leadership positions at SBI Payment Services, YES Bank, HDFC Bank, Via, ING Vysya Bank (now Kotak Mahindra Bank) and Global Trust Bank. In his new role, he will lead Phi Commerce's technology solutions business, focusing on expanding merchant acquiring, issuing solutions, strategic partnerships, and enterprise payment capabilities.

Vishal Maru brings over two decades of experience spanning product management, digital payments, financial services, and business growth. He has played a pivotal role in building and scaling payment products, driving innovation, and enabling business transformation across organisations.

As senior vice president, product strategy and growth, Vishal will spearhead Phi Commerce's product vision, innovation roadmap, and go-to-market strategy, helping accelerate the company's next phase of growth across enterprise payments and digital commerce solutions.

Commenting on the appointments, Rajesh Londhe, Co-founder, Phi Commerce, said: "The convergence of payments, commerce, merchant acquiring, and value-added technology services is creating new opportunities for innovation. Sachin's experience in building merchant ecosystems and driving Issuance business expansion, combined with Vishal's expertise in product strategy and innovation, will further strengthen our ability to deliver differentiated solutions to enterprises and financial institutions."

For more information, visit: https://phicommerce.com/