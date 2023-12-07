PhiCommerce Unveils 'Camphire' -- A revolutionary product to execute and boost marketing campaigns across omnichannel payment platforms

Camphire's maiden launch at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru improved customer engagement and increased gross merchandise value

PUNE, India and MUMBAI, India, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PhiCommerce, a pioneer in omnichannel payment solutions in India, proudly introduces 'Camphire', a first-of-its-kind ground-breaking product designed to revolutionize marketing campaigns within the purview of omnichannel digital payments. With a history of relentless commitment to innovation, Camphire's initial launch through the PhiCommerce omnichannel payment solution, PayPhi, at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport) was a remarkable success. The Camphire-powered campaign resulted in an impressive increase in customer engagement and experience, across all payment channels and outlets during the campaign.

The innovative product, Camphire allows businesses to define campaign essentials, establish specific rules and deploy campaigns across various channels, including WhatsApp, QR codes, print, SMS, email, and other channels. It seamlessly accommodates both general and condition-based omnichannel offer redemption, offering businesses the flexibility to engage with their customers with or without authentication. In collaboration with Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL), the operator of BLR Airport, a promotional marketing campaign was conducted on the Camphire platform, through various participating outlets. It helped the merchant outlets easily integrate with the payment platform using SDK and APIs, enabling seamless campaign transactions.

"Camphire, underpinned on PayPhi's omnichannel payment processing capabilities, unlocks a realm of campaign possibilities, providing enterprises with extensive customization and control over their marketing efforts. Enterprises can target specific user segments, merchant categories, merchant outlets, payment instruments, and much more, leading to personalised campaigns that drive enhanced customer engagement and loyalty," remarked Rajesh Londhe, Co-Founder and Head Payments, PhiCommerce. He continued, "By stimulating spending and incentivizing larger purchases, Camphire can significantly accelerate sales growth."

Commenting on the launch of PhiCommerce's campaign management product, Camphire, Kenneth R Guldbjerg, Chief Commercial Officer at BIAL said, "We are pleased to be the partner-of-choice for PhiCommerce's maiden launch of Camphire. We implemented Camphire to successfully run airport-wide, omnichannel promotions with a single-use platform that helped increase adoption and promoted customer loyalty."

Camphire plays a pivotal role in omnichannel promotional campaigns across PoS, EDC, mobile apps and online channels resulting in convenient redemptions and increasing customer engagement.

Camphire comes with comprehensive analytics, empowering merchants to make informed, data-driven decisions that enhance the effectiveness of their marketing strategies and deliver a superior return on investment.

About PhiCommerce

Established in 2015, Pune based PhiCommerce enables businesses to embrace the digital payment ecosystem using integrated and agile innovations, enabling smooth and flexible payments across all consumer touchpoints - browser, mobile, in-store and remote. PhiCommerce offers a unified omnichannel payment platform catering to the comprehensive both B2B and B2C payment requirements of businesses, spanning both across online and offline channels.