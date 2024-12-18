Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI)'s India affiliate expands its Sustainable Logistics Network

Adoption of energy efficiency practices has led to 684 tonnes of CO2 reduction

NEW DELHI, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reinforcing its commitment to sustainable logistics, Philip Morris International's (PMI) affiliate, IPM India, has adopted energy efficiency practices for optimization of a sustainable logistics network. Over the last year, the organization's initiatives have helped introduce EV & CNG vehicles and shifted 70% of its sourcing for various non-tobacco materials from air freight to either sea or land, resulting in 684 tonnes of CO2 reduction by FY 2025.

To reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the organization is gradually switching to environment-friendly fuels, like CNG & EVs, for its logistics fleet. Introduced in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, these vehicles have saved more than 30 tonnes of CO2. In line with the organisation's long-term sustainability goals and the core objective of reducing carbon emissions — changing in sourcing & switching from air freight to sea & land routes has helped the organization stay on track to reduce 654 tonnes of CO2 by March'25.

Commenting on the expansion, Navaneel Kar, Managing Director, IPM India, said, "Sustainability and business performance are fully interrelated and mutually reinforcing. The expansion of a sustainable logistics network aligns with our core values. We take immense pride in serving as an agent of change and advocate of positive values. Sustainability is more than just a means to minimize negative externalities and mitigate risks while maximizing operational efficiency and resource optimization. As an organization, we see this as a fundamental opportunity for innovation, growth, and purpose-led, impact-driven, long-term value creation. Accordingly, we work hard to integrate it into every aspect of our business. With each new carbon-neutral initiative, we move a step closer to realizing our goal — to transition toward a carbon-neutral model."

Divya Vanshika, Head of Operations, IPM India, said, "We firmly believe that investing in a sustainable logistics network will have a positive impact on both the long-term resilience of our business and the well-being of society. The Indian government is focusing on sustainability to drive economic growth while protecting the environment. Aligned with the government's focus, with each initiative, IPM India aims to create a sustainable logistics network and support India's journey towards achieving a carbon-neutral environment."

About IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited

IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited is a joint venture between Philip Morris Brands Sarl of Switzerland and two Indian partners, Godfrey Phillips India Limited (GPI) and K.K. Modi Investment & Financial Services Private Limited.