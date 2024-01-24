Philip Morris International's India Affiliate Certified as a Great Place to Work for the Third Consecutive Year

NEW DELHI, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Philip Morris International, Inc (PMI)'s India affiliate, IPM India Wholesale Trading Pvt. Ltd (IPM India), has been recognised as a Great Place to Work 2023-24 by the Great Places to Work Institute, for the third consecutive year. This certification reinforces IPM India's ongoing commitment to creating outstanding employee experience and a progressive workplace culture.

IPM India realizes the importance of a gender-inclusive approach & works towards fostering a workplace where individuals can embrace diversity, free of any bias. As a forward-thinking organization, their 'people-first strategy' consistently focuses on enriching the work environment & empowering employees with the right tools, knowledge & skills needed for sustained growth & development.

The company strives to be a catalyst of change - by onboarding the most talented industry professionals & mentoring them through varied experiences, across competitive roles, cross functional market projects & movements with global & regional exposure, comprehensive learning programs and career coaching - to realize their full potential.

Speaking on the recognition, Navaneel Kar, Managing Director, IPM India, said, "We are proud to be recognised as GPTW. This certification is a testament to our innovative people centric policies based on purpose-based performance. The foundation of an acclaimed workplace lies in a culture of trust & engagement that unites management and workforce in a common vision. At the heart of any successful business are its people. Nurturing and sustaining a happy & healthy workforce not only equips individuals with expertise to respond to systemic shifts, it also empowers them with knowledge to create & nourish an inclusive world. At IPM India, as part of our people first strategy, we take a holistic approach to make an impact in the various employee life-cycle touchpoints. We have created an enabling culture through a strong ecosystem of talent practices which lies at the core of any high-performance organization. We operate on Equity & Fairness, Inclusion & Diversity, and Collaboration. These are espoused in the Leadership behaviors which we call as 'Energies'."

Expressing her gratitude, IPM India's People & Culture Director, Jasneet Kaur, said, "We are delighted to be certified as GPTW for the third year in a row. This recognition reinforces our commitment towards being an equal opportunities employer. It is a testimony of our inclusive & holistic people practices. As an organization, we believe in continuously raising the bar and becoming an employer of choice. Our people first policies are the backbone of our organization, encompassing a supportive & enriching culture to a digitally enabled workforce of merit, skill & opinion. Sustaining a talent driven culture is not a choice anymore, it is a key differentiator. We applaud opportunities like GPTW for continuously striving to create a progressive workplace and inspiring the industry to constantly push the envelope on people centric policies."

In addition to being Great Place to Work certified, IPM India has been awarded the Top Employer certification four years in a row starting 2020 & is an Equal Salary certified organisation.

About IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited:

IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited is a joint venture between Philip Morris Brands SARL of Switzerland and two Indian entities, Godfrey Phillips India Limited and K.K. Modi Investment & Financial Services Private Limited.

About Great Places to Work Institute:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

