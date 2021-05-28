Phoenix Group Strengthens Its FPGA and Embedded Design Capability with the Acquisition of Bit Mapper Integration Technologies

PUNE, India, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Group, a diverse group of companies with expertise in software, robotics & automation Products/solutions, announced the acquisition of Bit Mapper Integration Technologies (BMIT) Pune, Maharashtra. The company brings a strong competence in high-end FPGA & Embedded design advancements and capabilities. With this acquisition, Phoenix Group intends to expand its strength in Engineering, robotics & IIoT while blending in BMIT's expertise in high-end FPGA & embedded designing.

Phoenix Group, since its inception, has been an expert in manufacturing Robotics & IIoT Products/Solutions serving all industries and automating their value chain with advanced technology. The professionals associated with the group remain hyper-focused to improve the Industrial Automation experience to bring engineered products for their clients by leveraging AI and Deep Learning. Acquiring Bit Mapper Integration Technologies enhances this capability further.

Mr. Amit Mahajan, the CEO, Phoenix Group, said, "the acquisition of Bit Mapper Integration Technologies was a well-planned approach to facilitate our customers with better and more effective embedded designs and automated solutions." Commenting further on the acquisition, he said, "We are thrilled to advance our embedded design and engineering services with BMIT. It will help us leverage their engineering expertise and create more powerful automation products and solutions for our customers."

Mr. Rakesh Mehta, Founder & CEO, BMIT, expressed his feelings on the acquisition, "It's a great feeling to be a significant part of a bigger group and a larger vision. Our core skill of designing gets more and more opportunities here. Until recently, we were building systems for someone else. But now, we also get to develop systems/products for ourselves. The work done across the group of companies is brilliant. We have a lot of products in the pipeline. We are proficient in cutting-edge technology skills."

Both the companies have been excelling in what they serve. Phoenix Group offers unbeatable solutions for surface inspection, cosmetic grading services, machine learning, and AI-based solutions. BMIT excels in product engineering, board designs & manufacturing while serving diversified industries with efficient electronics development and integration solutions. By coming together, both the organizations stand out as a single entity intending to propose all-improved, integrated, and more effective automated solutions applicable in multifaceted sectors.

About Bit Mapper Integration Technologies (BMIT) Pvt. Ltd.:

BMIT is an engineering company specializing in the design of embedded systems. Its services cover various market sectors, including Defense & Aerospace, Medical, Control Automation, Automotive, Semiconductor, and Consumer Electronics. In addition, it provides hardware and software for embedded systems solutions, engineering services with customer service & support.

It specializes in mission-critical electronic development, verification, integration, prototyping, and manufacturing. BMIT can develop products by following the customer's processes and procedures, follow BMIT's processes, or utilize a hybrid of both. BMIT is an emerging leader in the field of Product Engineering and Services. It has a proven track record for exceeding customer expectations and delivering value by delivering engineering solutions.

About the Phoenix Group of Companies

The group of organizations includes Griffyn Robotech Pvt. Ltd. (Pune), Phoenix Innovations LLC (Atlanta, USA) & Xcaliber Infotech Pvt. Ltd. (Pune) & now Bit Mapper Integration Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India) too.

The organizations offer software products, robotics, high-end embedded systems & AI-driven products for diversified facets of life. Some of the products that the group provides are DEEPSIGHT (Offering accurate & consistent procurement solutions), MIDAS (AI-enabled inventory routing engine), SCM INSIGHTS (A Supply Chain Analytics platform), and OPTIVITY (Flawless gear, cylinder, crankshaft, and surface inspection solutions & optical character recognition).

