Phoenix Palladium Partners with The Designera, Presenting a Grand Celebration of Pop Art in Mumbai

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Palladium Mumbai, one of Mumbai's most iconic luxury lifestyle destinations, in collaboration with The Designera, proudly presents an immersive pop art takeover transforming the mall into a vibrant living gallery of contemporary expression, from 18th February to 1st March 2026.

A striking pop art sculpture on display at Phoenix Palladium Mumbai as part of the grand pop art takeover in collaboration with The Designera

Curated by The Designera, the showcase features over 30+ bold pop art works, including 15 contemporary pop art sculptures celebrating colour, creativity, and modern luxury. The display brings together internationally acclaimed artists including Mr. Brainwash, Andy Warhol, Takashi Murakami, and Jeff Koons, Henri Matisse, alongside leading Indian contemporary art voices such as Sanuj Birla, Gunjit Saxena, Hitesh Gilder, Maegha Saksena.

Displayed across Phoenix Palladium's public spaces, the art works seamlessly integrate vibrant wall installations, striking sculptures, immersive augmented reality canvases, and contemporary pop-inspired artworks, creating moments of inspiration throughout the mall, from luxury storefronts to café zones.

Phoenix Palladium Mumbai seamlessly blends luxury retail with museum calibre art, positioning itself as a cultural landmark as much as a shopping destination. Anchored by iconic works such as Salvador Dalí's Cosmic Rhinoceros and Valay Shende's The Mumbai Dabbawala, alongside sustainable and large scale contemporary installations, the mall curates an evolving art narrative that transforms everyday commerce into an immersive artistic experience.

Through this vision, Phoenix Palladium continues to redefine how art is experienced in public spaces, making contemporary and pop art more accessible, engaging, and relevant for modern audiences while offering visitors a visually rich and culturally layered environment.

