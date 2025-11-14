PhotonPay Joins Circle's Arc Public Testnet to Advance Global Payment Innovation

HONG KONG, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PhotonPay, an AI-powered financial infrastructure provider, has officially joined Circle's Arc public testnet, an open, developer-friendly Layer-1 blockchain network designed to bring real-world economic activity onchain and evolve into the next-generation Economic Operating System (OS) for the internet.

Working alongside leading innovators in global payments, technology, and fintech, this initiative represents a major stride toward building open, programmable financial infrastructure. It also highlights a key shift in modernizing global payment systems and empowering enterprises to adopt blockchain-driven financial solutions.

Trusted by 200,000+ businesses worldwide to overcome banking and payment challenges, PhotonPay delivers simple, scalable, and customizable solutions – including accounts, card issuing, global payouts, online payment, FX management, and embedded finance.

Arc marks a significant milestone in developing open financial networks for the global economy. With predictable dollar-based fees, sub-second transaction finality, optional privacy configurations, and seamless integration into Circle's full-stack platform, Arc supports diverse use cases across lending, capital markets, FX, and international payments.

Through its participation in Arc's testnet, PhotonPay seeks to bridge traditional finance with blockchain-powered innovation, advancing transparency, security, and efficiency across the global financial ecosystem.