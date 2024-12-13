Phuket's Newest Luxurious Lifestyle Destination, House of Tin Baron, Opens

PHUKET, Thailand, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Tin Baron, the historic landmark in Phuket Old Town transformed into a luxurious lifestyle destination, opened its doors on 1st December 2024, heralding a new era of refined luxury in Phuket. Presenting two exceptional dining experiences for discerning diners, the world's first and only Louis Roederer Cristal Room at House of Tin Baron and Terra, an exquisite Italian restaurant, House of Tin Baron is destined to become Phuket's most coveted address.

Situated within Phuket's vibrant historic Sino-Portuguese district, House of Tin Baron has been masterfully reimagined by global architecture and design firm dwp, building upon the original design concept by Ong-ard Satrabhandhu, the renowned Thai National Artist and architect. The design seamlessly blends traditional architecture with contemporary aesthetics, honoring the site's rich heritage. A welcoming oasis of lush landscaping and a reflective pond complement the building's historical splendor, while meticulously preserved elements, including keystone arches, semi-circular windows, and limestone columns, speak to the enduring significance of this Sino-Portuguese gem.

Louis Roederer Cristal Room at House of Tin Baron

Louis Roederer Cristal Room at House of Tin Baron offers an unparalleled champagne experience, a tribute to the rich heritage of Louis Roederer Cristal, originally created for Tsar Alexander II of Russia in 1876. The opulent interior, shimmering with luminous white, gold, and champagne hues, elevates every sip to pure indulgence. Intimate nooks, artfully crafted from repurposed window alcoves, bask in the warm glow of a magnificent chandelier, while a freshly whitewashed balustrade adds a final touch of timeless elegance. Within this exquisitely appointed sanctuary, guests can indulge in the world's most prestigious selections, including Cristal Brut and Rosé, alongside rare vintages such as the celebrated 2008 and 2012 with expertly guided sommelier-led tastings.

Terra

Terra, the exquisite Italian fine dining destination, embodies its namesake, "earth", by offering a transcendent culinary experience rooted in the finest seasonal ingredients sourced from across the globe. Executive Chef Okan Ozturk's curated tasting menus and à la carte options masterfully blend Italian culinary heritage with sophisticated global influences, allowing the pure essence of each ingredient to shine. This reverence for nature's bounty is echoed in the restaurant's warm and inviting ambiance, adorned with rich earthy tones of brown and green, accented by gleaming brass and bronze. Elevating the experience further, the centerpiece show kitchen, Dolce Terra, presents innovative interpretations of classic Italian desserts, while the enchanting outdoor Piazza provides an idyllic alfresco setting beneath the stars.

"As Phuket emerges as a premier destination for culinary artistry and luxury lifestyle, House of Tin Baron stands at the forefront of this exciting evolution," shared Deepak Ohri, CEO of Luxury Atelier Maison Happiness (LAMH) and visionary behind House of Tin Baron. "We invite guests to experience an unparalleled journey into Phuket's history and culture at House of Tin Baron, where the rich threads of its heritage are woven together with the dynamism of modern luxury. Here, the past informs the future of hospitality, creating a truly unique and luxurious escape."

For more information and reservations, visit House of Tin Baron's Official Website.

Louis Roederer Cristal Room at House of Tin Baron

Opening Hours:

Monday to Sunday: 5 PM – 1 AM

Terra

Opening Hours:

Monday to Sunday: 5 PM – 12 AM (Last seating 10:30 PM)

Please download high-resolution images here.

House of Tin Baron: Phuket's Premier Lifestyle Destination

House of Tin Baron, a historic landmark in Phuket's Old Town, has been transformed into a luxury lifestyle destination by Luxury Atelier Maison Happiness (LAMH) under the visionary leadership of Deepak Ohri. This reimagined venue offers an unparalleled experience amidst the rich heritage and stunning Sino-Portuguese architecture.

Guided by the vision of creating a space where every guest feels welcomed, valued, and alive through exceptional dining experiences and a unique blend of fun and celebration, the world's first Louis Roederer Cristal Room at House of Tin Baron showcases an exclusive selection of Cristal Champagnes. Guests can also indulge in exquisite Italian cuisine at Terra, led by a chef formerly of Michelin-starred establishments, and enjoy a remarkable range of premium drinks at the Azul Bar.

At the heart of Phuket's vibrant cultural and economic tapestry, the House of Tin Baron aims to play a pivotal role, contributing to the community's growth and emerging as a premier destination for locals and tourists alike.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2580539/House_of_Tin_Baron_Reflective_Pond_at_the_Main_Entrance_Daytime_1.jpg