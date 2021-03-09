PIETECHLAB-- Simplifying Business Solutions

BENGALURU, India, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PIETECHLAB was started in 2012, and now with 9+ years of extensive research and market exposure they are basking in the glory of being one of the world class experts in delivering top quality solutions in the realm of cloud engineering. PIETECHLAB is a team of software developers providing a niche segment for business development with their own advanced Artificial Intelligence systems. They are the experts in Application development, CRM and Lead Generation, Barcoding, M-commerce and development of Business automation processes and providing Business ERP software.

Briefly, their core area of performance is - 'We build software that builds business.'

PIETECHLAB's Customers/Clients

They have rich experience serving an eclectic range of clienteles which includes FMCG companies, Reputed media houses, Hospitals & Healthcare systems, Construction companies, the Education sector, and Political Parties. An expanding base of clients have benefitted from PIETECHLAB's expertise and repertoire of solutions. Their customers know them as, "A people's and processes company." http://www.pietechlab.in/

Not skipping mentioning the hundreds of micro, small and medium enterprises where their business ERP software's are doing the rounds. Their bill printing machines are success stories in malls, shops- both small and medium- and stores throughout the country.

Feather's in their cap

- Proposing Solutions for 'Political Campaigns' through Realtime outbound voice broadcasting and conference facility for party workers.

- Leading CRM and Lead management systems which focusses on automatic lead capture, Lead scoring and Qualification and Lead Distribution by the ease of access through Mobile CRM Application (Android/IOS).

- Business ERP softwares - Barcoding, Mobile Application, M-Commerce and Business automation process. Thus, proving a handy tool in the hands of several micro , small and medium sector enterprises.

- Bill Printing Machine for use in shops, dealers of electronic goods, FMCG Companies, Bookshops, Wholesalers, Manufacturers, etc.

The team communicates effectively with their clients and for this they have a 24*7 customer and technical support which helps them in standing tall for serving their customers in times of need.

This is how they make it possible

PIETECHLAB's vision and mission through their rich industry experience entails in providing innovative solutions to the clients. They focus and work through the 'Client driven Approach'. The R&D team is equipped with latest state-of-the-art technologies which helps in performing product research. This being the key strength of the organization. Their Product research follows a four step process: - Studying a business segment, analyzing its requirement, checking market feasibility and finally developing a specialised software product. Thus, making the lives of businessmen and entrepreneurs easier and better.

Future Prospects

Doing business is now so simple with PIETECHLAB's cloud engineering resources. The more the world is moving towards digitization the more there is the need for data centralisation. There will be in the coming decades great need to leverage Business Intelligence(BI) tools by the business enterprises to come closer toward the target customers. Their vision, mission and values is to leverage the team's core potential towards serving clienteles in the best possible way. And for this, they are constantly innovating to deliver the best they can do to evolve and revolutionise in the arena of business intelligence. So, they urge to continue trusting their team for what they strongly believe in "We build software that builds business'' and that they delve deeply on the concept of "Our customer's success story is our success stories".

Website :- http://www.pietechlab.in/

Awdhesh Kumar

[email protected]

+91-9562009966

C.E.O, PIETECHLAB

