Pinterest Announces Update to Videos to Inspire Audiences in India to take Action on Ideas

Pinterest's latest video updates highlight the value in storytelling with sight, sound, and motion as they enable creators and brands to upload more relevant and personalized videos on the platform and make discovering video content more seamless for Pinterest users. The video uploader tool enables businesses and creators to easily upload new videos directly to Pinterest to engage with new and existing audiences. Launching to users in India on Android and mobile web, Pinterest's video tab will help users to easily discover video-only content with a new tab located in the navigation bar.

Videos are one of the top creative tools on Pinterest for brands and creators as actionable and inspiring content thrives on the platform. In fact, the number of video views on Pinterest has grown more than 240% compared to 2019 and Pinterest users are 2x more likely to view videos on the platform to find an idea, product, or service that they can trust compared to videos on other media platforms. As video engagement continues to grow, Pinterest is continuing to add features and updates to make it easier for users to discover inspiring and engaging videos to take action on.

With these latest updates to video that make creating and discovering video content easier on Pinterest, users can engage with an increasing number of how-to videos related to their interests, particularly in food, style, beauty, and learning a new skill.

Pinterest is the inspiration company with an app that more than 400 million people use each month around the world to find ideas for their lives. People come to Pinterest to try new things from recipes to home projects to new beauty looks, and much more.

Videos on Pinterest can be discovered over time and don't disappear after they appear in the home feed, meaning the lifespan of a video is timeless. In India, brands such as Gobble, Anita Dongre, Pinkvilla and Livspace have already seen success on Pinterest in building their audience and sparking inspiration with their videos. In addition, Tastemade India will also be launching exclusively on Pinterest first.

"Tastemade's mission is to delight, engage, and inspire you through real-life storytelling, and now more than 87 million people view and engage with our videos on Pinterest each month. We've chosen Pinterest as the first platform to launch Tastemade India based on the overall growth of video engagement on Pinterest and our shared desire to inspire Indian consumers with engaging videos in the food, travel, and home & design categories. We're excited to expand our global partnership with Pinterest and together provide Indian consumers with inspiration for their lives through highly engaging, premium videos." - Steven Kydd, Tastemade Co-Founder.

Pinterest will be holding a 2020 Video Awards where creators from all across India will be able to submit their best video content across food, fashion, beauty, health & fitness. The winners in each category will be awarded with a Pinterest takeover, amongst other prizes, and Pinterest users will be able to vote for a "Pinner's Favorite 2020".

