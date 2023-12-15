Pipara & Co LLP expands Accounting Assurance practice to Isle of Man

Becomes the only Indian Accountant on the Isle of Man's approved Auditors Register

AHMEDABAD, India, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- India-based Chartered Accountancy firm Pipara & Co LLP got enlisted at the Isle of Man, a Crown-dependent Island nation. What makes Isle of Man special is that they have remained compliant with OECD, making international trade for corporates hassle-free.

Currently the register IoM enlists BDO, EY, KPMG & PwC etc. Pipara finds its name amongst those 16 leading names, while being the only Indian firm on that list.

Pipara Corporate House

Commenting on this milestone feat, Gyan Pipara, Pipara & Co LLP Founder, said, "Our assurance practice at the United States has funnelled through the highest Auditing Standards, which opened our doors to countries like Isle of Man, that are stringent in enlisting auditors on their panel."

Pipara has also recently bagged the prestigious spot for 'Best Auditing & Assurance Consultancy Services Company' at the Worldwide Finance Awards 2023, organized by Acquisition International, U.K.

They had also received empanelment with PCAOB (Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, USA) in late 2021 which catapulted it to 1700 distinguished firms worldwide.

With a strong foothold across India, Dubai & USA, Pipara is fast leveraging its 4 decades of experience to foray into niche categories like Forensic Audit too. Some of their prestigious clientele includes Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Central Bureau of Investigation, Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), National Investigative Agency (NIA) and few more.

Pipara with its 270+ headcount is determined to pave exemplary roadmap to global recognition of their firm while retaining set benchmarks for Internal Controls, Accounting Procedures, Quality Checks and re-testing of Audit Processes.

Helping take these giant strides is Pipara's mix of leadership team that consists of senior partners like Gyan Pipara and Suresh Gandhi, along with younger partners such as Naman Pipara, Bhawik Madrecha & Chintan Jain.

For more information, visit https://pipara.com/

Media Contact:

Naman Pipara | +91 99240 00078 | [email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2301990/Pipara_Corporate_House.jpg