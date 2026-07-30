Piramal Pharma Limited Announces Results for Q1 FY27

News provided byPiramal Pharma Limited
30 Jul, 2026, 01:08 IST
MUMBAI, India, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Pharma Limited (NSE: PPLPHARMA) (BSE: 543635), a leading global pharmaceutical, health and wellness company, today announced its standalone and consolidated results for the First Quarter (Q1) ended 30th June 2026.
|
Consolidated Financial Highlights
|
(in ₹ Crores or as stated)
|
Particulars
|
Q1FY27
|
Q1FY26
|
% Change
|
Revenue from Operations
|
2,270
|
1,934
|
17 %
|
CDMO
|
1,187
|
997
|
19 %
|
CHG
|
743
|
637
|
17 %
|
PCH
|
347
|
302
|
15 %
|
EBITDA
|
285
|
165
|
72 %
|
EBITDA Margin
|
12.5 %
|
8.5 %
|
PAT (before exceptional item)
|
(69)
|
(102)
|
32 %
|
Exceptional Item
|
-
|
21
|
NM
|
PAT (after exceptional item)
|
(69)
|
(82)
|
15 %
Note: Exceptional items in Q1FY26 include one-time insolvency proceeds received from a claim filed against a third-party supplier of our complex hospital generics business, with the NCLT in November 2023
Key Highlights
- Revenue: Healthy 17% revenue growth, supported by strong performance across all three businesses.
- EBITDA Margin: EBITDA increased by 72%, with EBITDA margin expanding by approximately 400 basis points to 12.5%, reflecting improved operating leverage and execution.
- Improved Operating Performance: Higher capacity utilization, operating leverage, pricing discipline and operational excellence supported EBITDA margin expansion.
- Best-in-Class Quality: Sellersville facility in the US received an Establishment Inspection Report from the US FDA, successfully concluding the inspection. Maintain our Zero OAI status till date.
Nandini Piramal, Chairperson, Piramal Pharma Limited said, "We have started FY27 on a strong note, with all three businesses delivering mid-to-high teens revenue growth alongside meaningful EBITDA margin expansion. Our CDMO business delivered broad-based growth across India and overseas sites, supported by an enhanced commercial team, healthy RFP activity and order inflows, and strong execution. In Complex Hospital Generics, we maintained leadership in key therapies, gained traction in ex-US inhalation anesthesia markets, and continued progression on integration of Kenalog®. Our Consumer Healthcare business delivered yet another quarter of robust growth, driven by Power Brands, e-commerce, wider distribution, premiumization, and disciplined brand investments.
Encouraged by this momentum, we look forward to delivering sustained revenue growth and EBITDA expansion through FY27, while staying agile amid a dynamic external environment."
|
Key Business Highlights
|
Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO):
Complex Hospital Generics (CHG):
Piramal Consumer Healthcare (PCH):
|
Consolidated Profit and Loss Statement
|
(in ₹ Crores or as stated)
|
Particulars
|
Quarterly
|
Q1FY27
|
Q1FY26
|
YoY %
|
Revenue from Operations
|
2,270
|
1,934
|
17 %
|
Other Income
|
89
|
58
|
53 %
|
Total Income
|
2,359
|
1,992
|
18 %
|
Material Cost
|
852
|
694
|
23 %
|
Employee Expenses
|
676
|
619
|
9 %
|
Other Expenses
|
547
|
514
|
6 %
|
EBITDA
|
285
|
165
|
72 %
|
Interest Expenses
|
88
|
86
|
2 %
|
Depreciation
|
224
|
197
|
13 %
|
Share of Net Profit of Associates
|
20
|
19
|
5 %
|
Profit Before Tax
|
(7)
|
(100)
|
93 %
|
Tax
|
62
|
3
|
2,211 %
|
Net Profit after Tax
|
(69)
|
(102)
|
32 %
|
Exceptional item1
|
-
|
21
|
NM
|
Net Profit after Tax after Exceptional Item
|
(69)
|
(82)
|
15 %
Note: Exceptional items in Q1FY26 include one-time insolvency proceeds received from a claim filed against a third-party supplier of our complex hospital generics business, with the NCLT in November 2023
Earnings Conference Call
Piramal Pharma Limited will be hosting a conference call for investors / analysts on 30th July 2026 from 9:30 AM to 10:15 AM (IST) to discuss its Q1 FY2027 Results.
The dial-in details for the call are as under:
|
Event
|
Location & Time
|
Telephone Number
|
Conference call on 30th July 2026
|
India – 09:30 AM IST
|
+91 22 6280 1461 / +91 22 7115 8320 (Primary Number)
|
1 800 120 1221 (Toll free number)
|
USA – 12:00 AM
(Eastern Time – New York)
|
Toll free number
18667462133
|
UK – 05:00 AM
(London Time)
|
Toll free number
08081011573
|
Singapore – 12:00 PM
(Singapore Time)
|
Toll free number
8001012045
|
Hong Kong – 12:00 PM
(Hong Kong Time)
|
Toll free number
800964448
|
Express Join with Diamond Pass™
|
Please use this link for prior registration to reduce wait time at the time of joining the call – Click here
About Piramal Pharma Limited:
Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL) (NSE: PPLPHARMA) (BSE: 543635), offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through its 171 global development and manufacturing facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a complex hospital generics business; and Piramal Consumer Healthcare (PCH) business, selling over-the-counter consumer and wellness products. In addition, one of PPL's associate companies, Abbvie Therapeutics India Private Limited, a joint venture between Abbvie and PPL, has emerged as one of the market leaders in the ophthalmology therapy area in the Indian pharma market. Further, PPL has a strategic minority investment in Yapan Bio Private Limited, that operates in the biologics / bio-therapeutics and vaccine segments.
For more information, visit: Piramal Pharma | LinkedIn
1Includes one facility via PPL's minority investment in Yapan Bio.
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