Pistola emerges as a victorious craft Agave spirit with 32+ Global and Indian Accolades

The brand's recent laurels include a Double Gold at SIP Awards, two Gold medals at Asian Spirits Masters 2024, and four Silver medals at the International Wine and Spirits Competition 2024

NEW DELHI, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maya Pistola Agavepura (Pistola), Asia's premium aged 100% agave spirit, further consolidates its position as a global leader in craft spirits, amassing a grand total of 32 accolades of national and international repute, for both its craft liquid, exceptional quality profile and innovative design, as of June 2024. Since the brand's launch in 2022, its five signature expressions: the Joven, Reposado, Rosa, Añejo, and Extra Añejo have established themselves as a benchmark for quality in authentic agave spirits. Its recent accolades include:

International Wine and Spirits Competition 2024 (United Kingdom)

The International Wine and Spirits Competition (IWSC) is one of the world's largest spirits judging competitions, whose Agave Awards category continues to grow year-on-year. In 2024, IWSC witnessed an over 50% increase in entries for Agave spirits, where Pistola's variants earned four Silver Medals and scored in the 90+ point range amongst the growing competition. Notably, the Extra Añejo impressed judges with a score of 92 points, while the Añejo, Joven, and Reposado expressions each garnered a solid 90 points, consistently hitting top benchmarks.



"Aromas of fresh oak, candied orange, and milk chocolate greet the nose. The palate features dry oak, green chili, and rich vanilla, complemented by lingering agave notes. The finish is reminiscent of a light bourbon," praised the panel of judges of the International Wine and Spirits Competition 2024, for the highly-aged premium variant, Extra Añejo.



SIP Awards 2024 (United States of America)

The SIP Awards platform is the only internationally recognised consumer-judging spirits competition, unaffected by industry bias. Winning over the palates of experienced connoisseurs and consumer judges, Reposado was adjudged with a Double Gold, signifying a sweep of excellence across the panel of judges; while the premium aged variant Añejo followed suit with a Gold.



Asian Spirits Masters 2024 (by The Spirits Business)

In the Asian Spirits Masters 2024, Pistola emerged as a category leader, with four of its variants winning awards. Two Gold medals were secured by the 'sweet and smooth' Joven, and 'sweet vanilla', Añejo. While the expressions Reposado and Extra Añejo, each scored a Silver medal. Commenting on the brand's winning streak, judge Matt Chambers, spirits writer, founder of Distilled Knowledge; and co-founder of the Whisky for Everyone blog; noted, "I think they all have real potential."



Spirit of Craft Awards 2024 (Singapore)

At the debut edition of the SOCraft Awards 2024, Pistola's Joven and Reposado expressions emerged victorious with 'Two Stars and Green Ring', while Añejo secured 'One Star and Green Ring'. The SOCraft is an independent awards body that spotlights those pushing the frontiers of the global craft spirits industry, marking this achievement as a recognition amongst craft producers. Being the first awards body to include a Sustainability Footprint as a core judging criterion, SOCraft serves as a top authority in spirit excellence from an Asian-centric lens. This is achieved through a well-regarded panel of experts and enthusiasts from Asia's bar community.

Rakshay Dhariwal, Director & Founder of Maya Pistola Agavepura, expressed, "Pistola's foundational tenets are rooted in authenticity. We are proud and honoured by the widespread international acclaim that Pistola has received from experts of the spirits and beverage space, complementing our belief that a high-quality aged 100% agave spirit can come out of India. These accolades are a testament to the dedication and passion of our team, as well as the unparalleled purity of our product, reflected in its additive-free nature. We set out to create an agave spirit that would not only stand out in Asia but resonate with connoisseurs around the world."



Establishing a first-of-its-kind category of pure 100% agave (Agavepura), Pistola is pushing the boundaries of agave as the world knows it, with its Indian avatar. Produced from Agave Americana growing naturally in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, and bottled and matured in Goa, the liquid offers a hangover-free experience via its commitment towards an authentic production process. The brand prides itself on being 100% additive-free and prioritises the essence of the liquid by eradicating 25% of the spirit (all the 'heads' and 'tails' which compromise liquid quality) during distillation. What remains, is a pure 100% agave which is then attuned to rest and maturation in different combinations of casks, allowing a result of seven distinct, highly sophisticated agave spirits.

"Each of our variants is crafted with a specific purpose: to cater to diverse palates while highlighting the meticulous production process behind them. We are thrilled about these accolades, which add merit to our mission of building a 100% pure, premium, and additive-free spirit that offers the best agave experience for our consumers. Here's to our motto, Think Wild, Drink Wild," said Kimberly Pereira, Chief Operating Officer, Maya Pistola Agavepura.



With a portfolio of five pure, aged 100% agave spirits, each of Pistola's expressions benefit from distinct maturation processes that lend them a dedicated character and finish, designed to cater to all palate preferences. Pistola's Joven is a blend of a 2-month aged and unaged agave, while the premium variants are aged longer to achieve fuller mouthfeels: the Añejo is matured for over 14 months for a subtle smoky finish, while the Extra Añejo is aged for over 36 months in New American Oak barrels for a finish similar to that of a Cognac. Rosa, the rose-hued variant caters to a wine-attuned palate with its maturation in ex-Cabernet Sauvignon casks, while the Reposado benefits from ageing in a combination of Virgin American White Oak and ex-Bourbon casks. The collection of variants also includes two limited-edition releases, both produced in micro-batches: Rosa Select (37.5% ABV), a Single Cask bottling from ex-Cabernet Sauvignon, and Phoenix Añejo (40% ABV) - aged for 20 months in American White Oak.



In April 2024, Diageo India's United Spirits acquired a 15% stake in Inspired Hospitality (holding company for Maya Pistola Agavepura) for Rs 5.65 crore through the subscription of 3,494 Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares and 10 equity shares of Maya Pistola Agavepura, constituting 15% of the brand's fully diluted share capital. The remaining stake holding is held privately with the Dhariwal family.

Sl No. Year Institution / Event / Name of Award Award Title / Medal Variant / Expression 1 2024 International Wine & Spirit Competition Silver Extra Añejo 2 2024 International Wine & Spirit Competition Silver Añejo 3 2024 International Wine & Spirit Competition Silver Reposado 4 2024 International Wine & Spirit Competition Silver Joven 5 2024 Spirit Of Craft Awards Two Stars with a Green Ring Reposado 6 2024 Spirit Of Craft Awards Two Stars with a Green Ring Joven 7 2024 Spirit Of Craft Awards One Star with a Green Ring Añejo 8 2024 London Spirits Competition Silver Joven 9 2024 London Spirits Competition Silver Reposado 10 2024 London Spirits Competition Silver Añejo 11 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition Silver Joven 12 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition Silver Añejo 13 2024 Global Spirits Masters Competition - Spring Blind Tasting Gold Joven 14 2024 Global Spirits Masters Competition - Spring Blind Tasting Silver Extra Añejo 15 2024 The Asian Spirits Masters Silver Reposado 16 2024 The Asian Spirits Masters Silver Extra Añejo 17 2024 The Asian Spirits Masters Gold Joven 18 2024 The Asian Spirits Masters Gold Añejo 19 2024 SIP Awards Double Gold Reposado 20 2024 SIP Awards Gold Añejo 21 2023 SIP Awards Gold Reposado 22 2023 Global Spirits Masters Competition - Spring Blind Tasting Silver Joven 23 2023 Global Spirits Masters Competition - Spring Blind Tasting Gold Reposado 24 2023 Global Spirits Masters Competition - Spring Blind Tasting Master Añejo 25 2023 Bartender Spirits Awards Bronze Reposado 26 2023 Bartender Spirits Awards Silver Joven 27 2023 Bartender Spirits Awards Silver Añejo 28 2023 Spiritz Selection Awards Gold Joven 29 2023 Spiritz Selection Awards Silver Joven 30 2023 Spiritz Selection Awards Grand Gold Reposado 31 2023 Spiritz Selection Awards Gold Reposado 32 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition Silver Reposado

About Maya Pistola Agavepura:

Maya Pistola Agavepura (Pistola) is Asia's first premium aged 100% Agave spirit made from the Wild Agave Americana that thrives in India's Deccan plateau. Each small batch has been aged and blended to bring out the smooth flavours from oak while allowing the naturally occurring variation in minerality that can be expected from Wild Agave to shine. Made completely naturally with no use of artificial colours, the core value of Pistola is authenticity. Each bottle is unique, has its own character, and its own truth.

About Inspired Hospitality Pvt. Ltd.:

Inspired Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. stands as a beacon of excellence in the beverage alcohol industry, revered for its innovative craft spirit and dedication to creating unprecedented experiences. At the heart of its endeavours lies Maya Pistola Agavepura, Asia's first premium aged 100% Agave spirit brand from India embodies luxury and unparalleled quality, redefining the essence of fine drinking experiences. In April 2024, United Spirits acquired a 15% stake in Inspired Hospitality for Rs 5.65 crore through the subscription of 3,494 Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares and 10 equity shares of Maya Pistola Agavepura, constituting approximately 15.0% of the brand's fully diluted share capital.

