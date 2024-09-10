Planful Strengthens India Presence with New Hyderabad R&D Hub, Plans to Double Headcount to Accelerate Innovation

New Hyderabad Office to Drive Global Innovation and Support Continued International Momentum

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful , the pioneer of financial performance management cloud software, headquartered in San Francisco, California, today announced the significant expansion of its operations in India. The company opened a new office in Hyderabad which serves as an expanded Research and Development (R&D) hub and will accommodate a doubling of its headcount in the region. This announcement continues the company's international momentum, which contributed to its record-breaking success in the first half of the year.

Grant Halloran, Planful CEO, stated, "Planful has a long history in Hyderabad and we are proud to continue to invest in the region. Our new office as our global R&D center reaffirms our long term commitment to Hyderabad, with its thriving IT ecosystem, and world-class talent pool. This expansion enables us to continue to innovate on our best-in-class financial performance solutions for our global customers."

Planful has invested significantly in India in the past five years. By the end of 2025, the company plans to have more than doubled the annual investment since 2020, and will continue to add employees across multiple departments including R&D, the customer support team, marketing, and G&A. Planful is a market leader in AI-enhanced financial performance management technologies and continues to set new standards of excellence for the industry.

In addition to R&D, the new Hyderabad office will also play a pivotal role in supporting Planful's global back office operations. A celebration was held yesterday to inaugurate the new office and Planful executives, including Grant Halloran, Chief Executive Officer, Sanjay Vyas, Chief Technology Officer, Steve Welsh, Chief Product Officer, and Melissa Dreuth, Chief People Officer, were in attendance.

Planful takes great pride in its company culture and is honored to be a certified Great Place to Work® in India. "Our investment in this new office underscores our belief in India's talent," said Dreuth. "We already have an incredible team in Hyderabad and look forward to adding more exceptional talent as we grow our teams there and in other parts of India in the coming years. We are committed to the success of our employees and to creating opportunities for their professional development, as we work to deliver impactful solutions for our customers."

Learn more and view all open roles here .

About Planful

Planful is the pioneer of financial performance management cloud software. The Planful platform, which helps businesses drive peak financial performance, is used around the globe to streamline business-wide planning, budgeting, consolidations, reporting, and analytics. Planful empowers finance, accounting, and business users to plan confidently, close faster, and report accurately. More than 1,500 customers, including 23andMe, Bose, Boston Red Sox, Five Guys, Grafton Plc, Gousto, and Zappos rely on Planful to accelerate cycle times, increase productivity, and improve accuracy. Planful is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm. Learn more at planful.com.

Additional Resources

Hear from Planful customers .

Learn what Planful can do for finance , marketing , HR , and other teams.

Join the conversation on social media at LinkedIn , X , or Facebook .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2069250/Planful_Logo.jpg