Platform Science's Connected Vehicle Platform for Enterprise Fleets Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan

"What makes the company's platform unique is that it can tailor to the specific needs of the entire fleet, segments of the fleet, or the individual driver's needs. With its open platform, Platform Science enables a customer's development team to create and integrate their apps onto the unified platform, enabling a collaborative ecosystem of innovations," said Krishna Chaithanya Bathala, Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Its platform management service uniquely oversees any device that connects to a truck or driver at any given time. To enable this flexibility, the company reduces the number of platform components, which, in turn, reduces the time and resources needed to extract and consolidate relevant data."

Platform Science offers a suite of enterprise-grade apps to improve customers' compliance, productivity, and safety. These apps include asset and driver monitoring with real-time communications and location tracking, electronic logs for regulation, compliance, vehicle inspections, driver hours, training, and safety monitoring. The company also allows companies to choose from authorized vendors and third parties to address their fleet's challenges and needs better.

Platform Science's platform management service includes an easy-to-use workflow experience for drivers and an intuitive driver command center. Aside from streamlining the telematics process, it empowers companies by working alongside them as a development partner. This approach allows fleet owners to create, deploy, manage apps when necessary and share data to create powerful context, minimize downtime, and ensure real-time and accurate updates.

"By not forcing clients into pre-packaged suites and instead, allowing them to choose what best fits their needs, Platform Science has established itself as a customer-first company," noted Elizabeth Whynott, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Its services and platform assure customers that their fleets stay compliant, connected, and outfitted with the exact tools they need to keep drivers safe mile after mile."

"Platform Science was built with a laser focus on the needs of our customers and not just what they need right now but partnering with them to help figure out what they will need in the future," said Jack Kennedy, co-founder and CEO of Platform Science. "This is why we're so we're honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for the North America Customer Value Leadership Award. We are excited to continue to identify ways to bring value to fleets and to help them future-proof their overall operations."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

