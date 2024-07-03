Plintron wins MVNOs Awards for the third successive year

BRUSSELS, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plintron won the MVNOs Awards 2024 at the MVNOs World Congress, Brussels on June 25, 2024. Plintron was awarded at the MVNOs World Congress- MVNOs Awards for the third year in succession, which is a remarkable achievement.

This award recognises a solution provider that has successfully partnered with MVNOs to deliver a successful and innovative consumer eSIM solution while fostering commercially beneficial partnerships for all parties. The affordability, reliability, innovation displayed and relevant success stories were amongst the evaluation criteria.

Subhashree Radhakrishnan, Vice Chairman and Co-Founder of Plintron said "Winning the MVNOs Awards for the third successive year is indicative of our global leadership as an MVNE/A solution provider offering the latest technology and innovative solutions to MVNOs"

Plintron launched eSIM technology for its MVNOs in more than 16 countries spanning Europe, North America and APAC. Plintron ensured a seamless integration of eSIM technology into legacy systems across multiple countries for both postpaid & prepaid subscribers while ensuring a smooth user experience.

Plintron's eSIM solution offers subscribers the ability to activate and utilize mobile network services without traditional physical SIM cards. Subscribers can easily download and activate their eSIM by scanning the QR code. This enhances convenience by digitally on-boarding subscribers, reduces logistical challenges associated with physical SIM cards and offers a more flexible solution for mobile connectivity management by subscribers. MVNOs also save the costs associated with physical SIM Card supply chain as well as subscriber on-boarding costs.

eSIMs are bound to proliferate especially for the IoT, Fintech, corporate, travel & tourism segments and Plintron will be fully supporting its MVNOs operating in these segments with both 5G and eSIM technology thereby catalysing growth in the mobile ecosystem

About Plintron

Plintron is a digital communications technology company enabling brands to acquire and engage customers. It is the World's largest Multi-Country end-to-end MVNA / MVNE with a client base in 6 continents. With mobile network services in over 31 countries spanning 6 continents supported by 1000+ telecom professionals, Plintron has launched 175+ MVNOs / OMVs, and over 170 million mobile subscribers. It partners more than 40+ premier MNOs worldwide. Plintron has won numerous international industry awards including Asian Telecom Awards for three successive years from 2022 to 2024 and MVNE/A of the Year at MVNOs World Congress 2022 & 2023

