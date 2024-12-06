PLN Invites Green Startups in Asia's to Join Forces for Regional Energy Transformation

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesia's state-owned power company, PT PLN (Persero), is calling on startups across Asia to collaborate in driving sustainable energy innovation through its Connext Powered by PLN program. The program supports PLN's transformation into a more adaptive and innovative energy company, striving for net zero emissions, while also strengthening its presence as an active player in the Asia-Pacific startup ecosystem to foster collaboration and growth.

Japan Visit: Benchmarking and Collaboration

PLN Delegates Unveil Vision for Business Growth, Sparking Innovation and Strategic Partnerships with Japan’s Startups

To kick off this effort, PLN representatives visited Japan for a week in October 2024. The country was chosen because of its ambitious Startup Development Five-Year Plan, which aims to create 100 unicorn companies, 100,000 startups and attract JPY 10 trillion in investment by 2027, making it the largest startup hub in Asia. Moreover, Japan leads in energy-related innovation, with over 108,000 patents filed between 2000 and 2023 in areas like hydrogen and fuel cells (10.5%), e-Mobility (21.8%), solar energy (7.7%), energy storage (22.5%), and carbon capture (0.8%).

During the visit, the PLN delegation toured and visited several start-up offices involved in renewable technology, hydrogen and ammonia power generation, AI, semiconductor startups, which have the potential to enrich the process of clean energy transition and digital transformation of PLN in Indonesia. PLN also held one-on-one meetings with selected startups at the Google Campus to explore pilot projects and proof-of-concept initiatives.

A notable outcome of the visit was an MoU with Creww, Japan's open innovation platform, marking PLN's first international collaboration under the program. The partnership connects PLN to Creww's network of 8,000 startups and 450 accelerator programs, paving the way for future collaborations with startups across the region.

"This initiative is a strategic step in building an ecosystem rich in innovation and collaboration, creating significant opportunities for green energy start-ups. This collaborative effort reflects PLN's commitment to driving economic growth, creating jobs, alleviating poverty and preserving the environment," said PLN President Director, Darmawan Prasodjo.

Launched in 2023, the Connext Powered by PLN program connects energy startups in Indonesia to foster innovation in renewable energy. Building on its success, PLN plans to expand its reach in the region, furthering its commitment to a sustainable energy ecosystem.

Learn how startups in Asia can collaborate with PLN, visit: https://plnconnext.com/

