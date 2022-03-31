PM Modi applauds work done by NirogStreet in promoting Ayurveda healthcare on a global stage

Six years ago, the market for medicines related to Ayurveda was around Rs 22,000 crore which has risen to Rs 1, 40,000 crore as Yoga and Ayurveda are increasingly trending all over the world

NEW DELHI, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NirogStreet, India's first and one of the world's fastest growing technology-led end-to-end Ayurveda doctor platforms, has been earning accolades both in India and globally for its sustainable contributions towards capacity building, community building, and promotion of Ayurveda healthcare. NirogStreet earns a rare and cherished honor as the honorable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi recognized and applauded the work done by NirogStreet in the latest episode of 'Mann ki Baat'. Addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', he said that six years ago, the market for medicines related to Ayurveda was around Rs 22,000 crore which has risen to Rs 1,40,000 crore because Yoga and Ayurveda are increasingly trending all over the world. He mentioned how NirogStreet's technology led unique concept in Ayurveda Healthcare Ecosystem is connecting Ayurveda Doctors from across the world directly to the people and more than 50,000 practitioners are associated with it.

Talking about NirogStreet's mention in Honourable Prime Minister's Mann ki Baat, Ram .N. Kumar, Founder & CEO, NirogStreet said, "It is and will always be one of the most cherished achievements of NirogStreet to get recognition in the iconic episode of Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's Mann Ki Baat. It has given new validation to our conviction that our efforts towards rebuilding trust and capacity building in the Ayurveda healthcare has made a difference. Encouraged by our inspiring leader we will proceed towards the future with new energy and motivation."

He added, "World Health Day will be observed on April 7th, with the focus on overall human well-being and sustainable development. Today the whole world has an increasing inclination, trust and attention towards Ayurveda and Yoga as a sustainable healthcare system. To attend to the increasing needs the Ayurveda sector is constantly growing."

NirogStreet firmly believes that the holistic science – Ayurveda has the power to transform the healthcare ecosystem has the capability to build sustainable healthcare for the whole world. Unfortunately, the fraternity was fragmented with time. NirogStreet has constantly worked towards infusing technology into the Ayurveda Healthcare ecosystem and making it more accessible for people who seek authentic doctors and medicines. NirogStreet has made notable progress in re-building strength and accessibility. They have dedicated their energy towards solving this problem with technology and digitisation. NirogStreet is growing constantly with its unique proposition by adding more and more Ayurveda doctors, patients, and quality medicines with a technology-enabled platform. During the challenging struggle with the Coronavirus pandemic the world has also appreciated and acknowledged the brilliance of Ayurveda and its power to enable healthcare for all.

Achieving the goal of 'Universal Healthcare Coverage' is impossible without Ayurveda powered by technology and digitisation.

INSEAD, one of the world's leading business schools, recently organized a unique case study on NirogStreet. This was the first occasion when the reputed institute INSEAD had a case study presentation on a company, which is working in the field of Ayurveda. The Founder of NirogStreet, Ram .N. Kumar participated in the session.

