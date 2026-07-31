NEW DELHI, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PNB MetLife India Insurance Company Limited (PNB MetLife), one of India's leading life insurance companies has launched the PNB MetLife 360 Health Saving Plan, a health-focused unit-linked insurance plan (ULIP)1, that combines wellness support and market-linked savings to help customers manage healthcare expenses while building long-term financial security2.

PNB MetLife Launches 360 Health Saving Plan to Help Customers Manage Healthcare Costs and Build Long-Term Financial Security

With healthcare costs continuing to rise and health insurance premiums increasing by nearly 10–15% annually, many customers are seeking for solutions that help address both immediate healthcare needs and future medical expenses while helping them stay financially secure.

Sameer Bansal, MD & CEO, PNB MetLife, said, "Indian households continue to face growing healthcare expenses, with out-of-pocket spending representing a significant share of total health expenditure. While traditional health insurance plays an important role in covering eligible medical costs, it may not fully address the need for long-term healthcare preparedness amid rising medical inflation. The PNB MetLife 360 Health Saving Plan has been designed to help customers complement their health coverage while preparing for future healthcare expenses through a more integrated approach to protection and financial planning."

Key Features of PNB MetLife 360 Health Saving Plan

Health awareness and wellness support through a Health Management System (HMS), including mental health services, digital assessments, diagnostic support and online doctor consultations.

With optional riders available, the plan provides enhanced health coverage options with hospitalization support coverage for over 250 surgeries and procedures (including day-care treatments) and critical illness protection for up to 60 listed critical illnesses.

Life and accident protection benefits complemented by stable rider premiums designed to support long-term affordability.

Family-focused flexibility, allowing customers to extend coverage to up to five family members.

Access to funds for evolving healthcare needs, including a smart withdrawal facility from the end of the fifth policy year and long-term corpus creation through market-linked investments.

Simplified customer experience with in-house claims servicing support.

The PNB MetLife 360 Health Saving Plan has been designed to help individuals and families plan ahead with greater confidence, bringing together 'Health Ki Suraksha, Wealth ka Confidence– Always Ready for Life'.