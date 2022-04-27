PNY XLR8 SSD Cover Wins Red Dot Award: Product Design 2022 with Integrated Heatsink designed to fit PS5(TM)

In 2022, designers and manufacturers from 60 countries entered products to be considered for the Red Dot Award: Product Design. 48 international members of the Red Dot Jury assessed each product, and only those products that won over the experts with their outstanding design quality won a distinction. When it comes to new products, XLR8 Gaming Powered by PNY is dedicated to helping gamers achieve the ultimate experience by combining passion for gaming with expertly engineered components.

Designed for Less Waiting & More Gaming

PNY's exclusive new design integrates the SSD cover with an extruded aluminum heatsink that improves the cooling efficiency of an installed* NVMe SSD. The SSD cover and integrated heatsink work together for increased heat dissipation during intense gaming sessions maximizing the thermal performance of your SSD upgrade. The heatsink combined with a negative pressure design delivers extreme cooling performance, cooling the SSD over 40% more than with no heatsink*.

About PNY Technologies and XLR8 Gaming

Established in 1985, PNY Technologies®, Inc. celebrates over 35 years of business excellence as a leading manufacturer and supplier of Flash Memory Cards, USB Flash Drives, SSDs, Memory Modules, GeForce® Graphics Cards, The company's photography-videography, mobility, 3D gaming-visualization, and business solutions are widely available from major retail, e-tail, and wholesale outlets internationally. Headquartered in the USA, PNY has branch offices in France & Taiwan.

XLR8 Gaming, PNY Technologies' brand designed for gaming and modding enthusiasts powers their journey towards the ultimate PC experience.

Patent Pending.

"PS5" is a registered trademark or trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. XLR8 Gaming Powered by PNY and PNY Technologies Inc. are not affiliated with or official partners of Sony.

*Cooling efficiency Based on PNY internal testing on PNY CS3140, performance may be lower depending on the host devices and user's settings and configurations

**Not compatible with the Digital Edition

Image downloads:

https://www.pny.com.tw/en/download/XLR8-SSD-Cover-PS5-photos

