Tailored for Gen Z starting at INR 14,999

BANGALORE, India, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to striving for excellence in technological innovation, POCO, a leading technology brand has unveiled its slimmest smartphone ever – the POCO X6 Neo. POCO X6 Neo is a smartphone that is here to redefine the Gen Z status quo and lifestyle aspirations while adhering to the X Series DNA. Crafted as a stylish mobile device offering an immersive visual experience and an AI Camera, POCO X6 Neo provides exceptional value at a competitive price of INR 14,999*.

POCO X6 Neo Debuts in India: Segment best AMOLED Bezel-Less Display, Sleek Design

Commenting on the launch, Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO India, said, "Our steadfast commitment to delivering exceptional value to our users through groundbreaking innovations has remained resolute. POCO X6 Neo is designed with sleek sophistication and boasts AMOLED display technology, specifically tailored to meet the demands of GenZ. This is the ultimate no-compromise phone, delivering cutting-edge technology without breaking the bank. The POCO X6 series has been doing extremely well in the Indian market and we anticipate the same level of appreciation and response from our Indian customers for the POCO X6 Neo as well."

Sleek and Slim Design

POCO X6 Neo represents a pinnacle of slim design in the brand's smartphone lineup, weighing a mere 175g and measuring an Xtra-thin 7.69mm. This lightweight construction doesn't compromise on durability, striking an optimal balance for users seeking a device that is both sleek and robust. The phone boasts an impressive 93.3% screen-to-body ratio, providing an immersive visual experience with its bezel-less design. Incorporating Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 protection and an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance, the POCO X6 Neo ensures durability by safeguarding against splashes and dust ingress.

Available in three vibrant colors—Martian Orange, Horizon Blue, and Astral Black—the POCO X6 Neo not only delivers a cutting-edge design but also offers users a choice to match the user's personal style.

Vivid Display

POCO X6 Neo boasts a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED FHD+ Display, delivering vivid colors and sharp visuals, perfect for immersive video streaming and gaming experiences. Featuring an impressive 93.30% screen-to-body ratio and a peak brightness of 1000 nits, the device ensures a flagship-level visual delight. The display showcases a wide color gamut of 100% DCI-P3 and a color depth exceeding 1.07 billion colors, providing exceptional image quality.

Enhancing responsiveness and smoothness for gaming and scrolling, the phone incorporates a 2160Hz Instantaneous Touch Sampling Rate and 16 times Super Resolution Touch. The POCO X6 Neo also integrates a 1920Hz High-Frequency PWM Dimming, reducing eye strain, headaches, and discomfort, especially at low brightness, making it valuable for nighttime use. With SGS Low Blue Light and TÜV Triple Eye Protection Certifications, the device minimizes blue light emission and offers a flicker-free screen, prioritizing user vision protection.

AI-Powered Photography

POCO X6 Neo redefines the boundaries of photography with its exceptional camera capabilities. The 108MP Dual AI Camera with f/1.75 and 3x Lossless In-Sensor Zoom is a powerhouse, ensuring that every photo maintains its quality and clarity. With a pixel size of 0.64μm and 9-in-1 Super Pixel binning, the POCO X6 Neo provides better detailing and allows users to capture bright and clear pictures in any lighting conditions. For selfie enthusiasts, the POCO X6 Neo features a 16MP Selfie Camera accompanied by an array of amazing film filters and camera modes. From artistic filters to professional-grade modes, users can unleash their creativity and capture stunning selfies that reflect their unique style and personality.

Powerful Processor

POCO X6 Neo is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 Processor, a robust 5G processor built using 6nm process technology. This advanced technology ensures efficient power consumption by extending the battery life while delivering exceptional performance. With 2X Arm Cortex-A76 up to 2.4GHz and 6X Arm Cortex-A55 up to 2.0GHz, the processor offers a higher clock rate than its predecessors, resulting in seamless multitasking and swift app response. The processor is designed to deliver a flagship-level experience, making it an ideal choice for those seeking top-notch performance and reliability in a sleek and stylish package.

POCO X6 Neo comes in 2 memory Variants - 8+128GB and 12+256GB and supports up to 24GB RAM including up to 12GB Virtual RAM, providing lag-free smooth experience.

Security and Connectivity

POCO X6 Neo runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13, providing users with the latest features and security updates. This ensures a secure and up-to-date user experience, with the promise of 2 major Android updates and 4 years of security updates for long-term support and functionality.

In terms of connectivity, the device supports both 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and 5GHz Wi-Fi, offering dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity for enhanced wireless networking capabilities. Additionally, it is equipped with Bluetooth 5.3, providing seamless connectivity with compatible devices.

Battery and Audio

POCO X6 Neo is equipped with a 5000mAh Battery and comes with an in-box 33W Fast USB Type-C Charger, providing smart charging capabilities for extended usage without compromising on convenience and speed. The 200% Super Volume on the device delivers exceptionally clear and powerful sound, maintaining its loudness even in noisy environments.

Additionally, featuring a 3.5mm jack and single speaker with Dolby Atmos®, the device ensures an immersive and high-quality audio experience for music enthusiasts on the go.

Market Availability and Price

POCO X6 Neo will be accessible in the Indian market starting 12 PM on 18th March, available in 3 attractive colors - Martian Orange, Horizon Blue, and Astral Black, at an appealing price of INR 14,999* for 8+128GB and INR 16,999* for 12+256GB. These prices are inclusive of the INR 1,000 discount applicable on ICICI Credit/Debit cards and EMI transactions. Alternatively, customers can enjoy the same discount of INR 1,000 through the product exchange offer, ensuring a compelling deal for tech enthusiasts.

POCO X6 Neo will also go on a Special Early Access Sale with the same customer offers of INR 1,000 for a limited period on the launch day - 13th March starting at 7 PM, where lucky customers will stand a chance to win a Hero Bike worth INR 1.4 Lac in just INR 1, so go and get yours before it gets out of stock.

About POCO

POCO is a consumer technology brand, based on the philosophy of 'Made of MAD' - with a key focus on its POCO fans' requirements. It's built on a relentless pursuit of technology that its fans truly need, with an aim to democratize decision-making and ensure continuous product updates to ensure the highest levels of user satisfaction.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2361771/POCO_X6_Neo.jpg