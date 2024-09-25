Polestar Solutions, the Leading AI & Analytics Company, Becomes Great Place to Work® Certified™ in India

The Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive 'employer-of-choice' recognition that companies aspire to achieve.

NEW DELHI, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Polestar Solutions, the leading global AI & analytics solutions company that serves Fortune 1000 companies, startups and the government, announced today, that it has received the prestigious Great Place to Work® Certification™ in India (from September 2024 to September 2025).

One of the most coveted 'employer-of-choice' recognitions in the industry, the Great Place to Work® Certification™ reinforces Polestar Solutions' commitment towards supporting its people, creating an exceptional workplace culture and it's standing as one of the premier AI & analytics technology solutions employers, delivering excellence to customers.

Commenting on the certification, Ajay Goenka, Co-Founder & CFO, at Polestar Solutions, said, "As the world continues to rapidly evolve, we recognize the importance of aligning our core values with those of our current and future employees so that they can develop their careers and succeed in an inclusive work environment. We are incredibly proud to share that we are a Great Place to Work® Certified™ organization. This certification underscores our vision of cultivating a workplace where our people - who are our biggest asset - feel valued, supported and inspired. We are committed to building a purpose-driven global organization and creating opportunities towards an empowered, inclusive and equitable work environment."

The Great Place to Work® Certification is the global authority on workplace culture and it is awarded to organizations that deliver excellent employee experiences and demonstrate best-in-class people practices based on a rigorous independent assessment process. As part of this assessment, Great Place to Work® measured the perceptions of Polestar Solutions' employees using Great Place to Work® Trust Index© Employee Survey and understood the organization's differentiating culture through the Culture Brief© and Culture Audit©. Based on the assessment by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Polestar Solutions scored exceedingly well, with a score of over 85 percent, on attributes such as High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ – Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie.

"As we continue to grow and add value to our clients spread across North America, Asia Pacific, ANZ, and the UK, we are committed to consistently attracting world-class data scientists, engineers and consultants and focus on talent development. We are thrilled to be recognized as a Great Place to Work® Certified™ employer-of-choice; this coveted certification will go a long way as we focus on attracting and retaining the right talent. We plan to increase our headcount by three times in the US by the end of this year. Currently, Polestar Solutions has a team of over 600 employees globally and is committed to a 60 percent growth over the next year globally, taking its employee strength to 1000 employees," said Asim Jamil, Head — Human Resources at Polestar Solutions.

As Polestar Solutions helps clients navigate their digital transformation journey, it acknowledges that excellence comes from investing in its people and nurturing a workplace culture that champions fairness, equity, transparency and leadership. Learn how Polestar Solutions' team across the globe makes an impact that matters: https://www.polestarllp.com/career

About Polestar Solutions & Services Pvt. Ltd.

Founded in 2012 by Chetan Alsisaria (CEO & Co-Founder), Amit Alsisaria (COO & Co-Founder) and Ajay Goenka (CFO & Co-Founder), Polestar Solutions, provides industry-leading analytics & AI, data engineering, enterprise planning and Generative AI services to Fortune 1000 companies, startups and the government. Polestar Solutions works across various industries, including CPG & retail, manufacturing and pharmaceuticals, among others. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company enables businesses across North Americas, Asia Pacific, ANZ, and the UK to navigate their digital transformation journeys and help succeed with their data.

Find more information here: https://www.polestarllp.com/

About Great Place to Work® Institute

Great Place to Work® Institute is a global management research and consulting firm dedicated towards enabling organizations to achieve business objectives by building better workplaces. The Great Place to Work® Institute works with over 10,000 organizations globally every year to help them create and sustain High-Trust, High-Performance cultures. Great Place to Work® also identifies & recognizes great workplaces across the globe through best workplaces lists. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

To learn more, visit https://www.greatplacetowork.me, and read "A Great Place to Work For All."

