PolyU forms global partnership with ZEISS Vision Care to expand impact and accelerate market penetration of patented myopia control technology

HONG KONG, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) is partnering with ZEISS Vision Care, one of the world's leading manufacturers of eyeglass lenses and ophthalmic instruments, to expand the global impact and speed up the market penetration of PolyU's proprietary myopia control lens technologies through global partnership involving IP licensing and joint research and development.

The licensing agreement signing ceremony was held at ZEISS Vision Care's headquarters in Aalen, Germany, and attended by distinguished representatives from both parties including Prof. Chea-su KEE, Head of the PolyU School of Optometry; Dr Benjamin VIERING, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer, ZEISS Vision Care; Mr Kelvin WONG, Director of Knowledge Transfer and Entrepreneurship of PolyU and Mr Timo KRATZER, Head of Lens Product Development at ZEISS Vision Care. Inventors of the myopia control technologies from the PolyU School of Optometry, including Dr Dennis TSE, Associate Professor; Prof. Chi-ho TO, Visiting Chair Professor and Prof. Carly LAM, Adjunct Professor, were also present at this important event. Under the terms of the agreement, ZEISS will adopt PolyU's patented myopia control technology in its specialised optical products.

Furthermore, this partnership paves the way for a long-term collaboration in research and development between PolyU and ZEISS, focusing on myopia control and other ophthalmic technologies. The close relationship between PolyU and ZEISS started some years ago when both partners began to explore collaboration on research and education.

Following the signing ceremony, the PolyU delegation toured ZEISS Vision Care's state-of-the-art laboratories and production facilities, and held constructive discussions with ZEISS representatives on future joint research and development.

Mr Kelvin Wong expressed enthusiasm about the partnership and said, "This collaboration with a global industry leader like ZEISS Vision Care not only accelerates the market presence of our innovations but also amplifies the impact of our research and endeavours in commercialisation. PolyU innovations in the areas of myopia control and other ophthalmic issues are poised to make unprecedented societal impact." The partnership between PolyU and ZEISS Vision Care is expected to create further innovative solutions that will enhance vision preservation and improvement for people around the world.

Dr Benjamin Viering added, "PolyU and ZEISS have been working closely together for many years. Further research into the understanding and treatment of myopia is of paramount importance and requires intensive cooperation between academia and industry. We are therefore very pleased to deepen our cooperation to combat progressive myopia for the benefit of children around the world."

PolyU has been at the forefront of addressing myopia, an eye disorder that affects one-third of the global population, with a novel non-invasive solution to control the development of myopia in children. In particular, researchers from the School of Optometry have developed advanced myopia control technologies, which have been incorporated in specialised contact lenses and spectacle lenses. Since their launch in 2018, these innovative products have reached millions of people worldwide, positively impacting the lives of children with myopia and establishing PolyU as the market leader in myopia control technology.