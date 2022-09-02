PPDS confirms InfoComm 2022 India participation as part of accelerated expansion and commitment to supporting customers on a global scale

PPDS will be exhibiting its latest range of Philips dvLED displays, digital signage and professional display products and solutions at the annual InfoComm India show, with the company's global leadership team among those heading to Mumbai in this month

NEW DELHI, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips digital signage, interactive displays, direct view LED and professional TV products and complementary solutions, is excited to confirm its participation at InfoComm India 2022 in Mumbai starting from September 5th to September 7th, 2022.

Exhibiting on stand E25, the three-day event – India's go-to tradeshow for buyers to discover the latest AV and IT technologies and solutions – will mark an important milestone in PPDS' expansion and accelerated growth ambitions in the Indian and wider Asian market, with hospitality, retail, education, and corporate among key market verticals.

Joining more than 200 exhibitors and an anticipated 11,500 visitors* at the Bombay Exhibition Center, the show will provide a rare opportunity for the AV and IT industry (including system integrators, distributors and end users) to meet with members of PPDS' local teams, as well as the newly appointed global leadership team, while being able to view and experience a wide range of PPDS' latest innovative solutions being demonstrated in the region for the first time. These include, but are not limited to:

Philips E-Line : A brand new range of advanced interactive 4K displays for corporate meeting rooms and education sector, offering effortless wireless sharing and collaboration in and out of the meetings or classrooms. This would be the first display from PPDS to feature a new generation of zero gap, zero latency touch screen technology.

A brand new range of advanced interactive displays for corporate meeting rooms and education sector, offering effortless wireless sharing and collaboration in and out of the meetings or classrooms. This would be the first display from PPDS to feature a new generation of zero gap, zero latency touch screen technology. Philips 6000 Series DVLED : A brand new range of highly flexible, beyond 8K , direct view LED displays, bringing unrivalled performance and effortless bezel-free installations, designed to cater exclusively for 16:9 content, to meeting rooms, boardrooms, auditoriums and lobbies.

: A brand new range of highly flexible, beyond , direct view LED displays, bringing unrivalled performance and effortless bezel-free installations, designed to cater exclusively for 16:9 content, to meeting rooms, boardrooms, auditoriums and lobbies. Wave: An evolutionary new cloud platform unlocking the power, versatility and intelligence inside Philips professional displays, designed for, and in collaboration with system integrators to install, control and manage Philips professional displays remotely from any location.

Investing in people and infrastructure

More than just an exhibitor at InfoComm India, PPDS' attendance at InfoComm India will kick off an exciting, more focused strategy in India. This will see PPDS build upon and further strengthen its presence, reach and propositions, bringing more value and choice to customers (including those with a national and international presence) through its ever-evolving innovative range of professional display solutions.

With a forecast of 8.5% growth in 2022, India's economy is set to become the fastest growing in the world. As a result of the pandemic, adoption of technologies by businesses in India has been accelerated across all sectors, with AVIXA valuing the pro AV market at around $7.7 billion**. This figure will grow steeply as India's digital ecosystem expands, with PPDS perfectly positioned to support businesses with every step of their journey.

Atul Jasra, India Business Head at PPDS commented, "We are excited to be back on-ground at the Infocomm India 2022. The showcase is part of our accelerated expansion and commitment to support our existing customers and will also help us strengthen our presence within the national & international markets. This year, we will be exhibiting the latest range of Philips professional display solutions including the new interactive displays and dvLED displays. We are confident that these new products will help us provide the latest and highly customised solutions to our partners in the retail, education and corporate segment."

If you would like to meet with the PPDS team at InfoComm India, please email [email protected] / [email protected] to arrange a preferred date and time.

*Figures based on InfoComm India 2019.

** Financial Figures from AVIXA: https://www.infocomm-india.com/why-exhibit/

About PPDS

PPDS is a trading name of TP Vision Europe B.V. ("TP Vision") and MMD-Monitors & Displays Nederland B.V. ("MMD"), registered in the Netherlands, with their head offices in Amsterdam. TP Vision and MMD are wholly owned subsidiaries of TPV Technology Limited ("TPV"), the world's largest manufacturer of monitors and a leading provider of display solutions.

TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd. is a subsidiary of the TPV group and exclusively markets and sells Philips professional displays in India. It is headquartered in Gurugram.

PPDS exclusively markets and sells Philips-branded professional displays, covering professional TVs, signage and direct view LED solutions, worldwide under trademark license by Koninklijke Philips N.V.

By combining the Philips brand promise with TPV's manufacturing expertise in displays, PPDS employs a competitive and focused approach to bring innovative products to market – from its 10" touchscreen through to unlimited direct view LED displays. Designing solutions that make a positive impact, both for resellers and for end-customers – at the right time and in the right places.

