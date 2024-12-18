Practus Boosts Leadership Team, Welcoming Key Strategic Partners

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Practus, a leading Performance Improvement and Business Transformation firm, has strengthened its leadership team by onboarding five accomplished professionals. These experts bring extensive experience in strategy, operations, client success, and transformation, enhancing Practus' ability to deliver tangible outcomes and drive measurable value for its clients.

Abhinav Kumar, a management graduate and engineer from IIM Calcutta and IIT Kharagpur, respectively, has expertise in managing large multi-dimensional transformation programmes across geographies and industry sectors. Abhinav previously held key positions at HSBC, EY, and KPMG before joining Practus a year ago.

Shashank Silhare has held significant roles at KPMG, Accenture, Ernst & Young, and JSW Steel, where he has successfully led numerous interventions in operations/growth strategy, transformation, performance improvement, process optimisation, project management and due-diligence assignments.

Bharat Unadkat joined Practus from Ernst & Young and is adept at managing relationships with key business stakeholders, while working in complex setups across multiple countries.

Sharan Prakash, who has joined the company from Strategy& (PwC), brings over 11 years of experience in strategy, operations, and business transformation, with a strong focus on digital strategy.

Rajaram Ganesan has an experience of close to two decades with organizations like KPMG and Grant Thornton Bharat, where he has driven innovation, accelerated growth, enhanced customer experience and streamlined operations for long-term impact.

Deepak Narayanan, CEO & Co-Founder at Practus, said, "We are thrilled to welcome these outstanding leaders to the Practus family. Their diverse expertise and proven success in driving business transformation will strengthen our ability to deliver impactful, innovative solutions to our clients. These appointments underscore our commitment to building a world-class team ready to tackle the evolving challenges of businesses globally."

Ms. Aditi Nair, Chief People Officer at Practus, welcoming the new partners, stated, "The addition of these leaders to our team further testifies to our commitment to developing and nurturing top-tier talent. Their diverse backgrounds and deep industry knowledge will complement our existing teams and ensure that we continue to offer cutting-edge, client-centric solutions. We look forward to their fresh perspectives."

These strategic appointments come at a time when Practus continues to experience robust growth and increasing demand for its transformation solutions across various sectors. The new leaders bring decades of collective experience in strategy, operations, and business transformation across multiple industries. They will focus on expanding Practus' service offerings, deepening client relationships, and driving innovation in business transformation solutions. Their appointment strengthens Practus' position as a leading advisor to businesses seeking sustainable performance improvement and transformation solutions.

About Practus

Practus' mission is to redefine the consulting industry by delivering measurable ROI. We aim to drive revenue growth, enhance profitability and cash flow, and enhance enterprise valuation across growth and strategy, finance, operations and supply chain and people. Practus serves clients across 10 countries. Practus' unique differentiator is its commitment to deliver a tangible ROI to its customers and has cumulatively delivered close to $500 million for its clients.

Media Contact:

Name: Anuja Arora

Contact Number: +91 98192 07042

Email ID: [email protected]