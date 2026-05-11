Pramurta Sinha from CGC Landran secures Rs. 1.14 Crore package

MOHALI, India, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pramurta Sinha, a Computer Science Engineering (CSE) student of CGC Landran, has secured an annual package of Rs. 1.14 Crore as a backend engineer consultant with a US-based tech firm. Hailing from Midnapore in West Bengal, Pramurta's achievement is a testament to the quality of education, nurturing environment and career opportunities offered by the institution. Expressing his happiness, Pramurta thanked his parents, who are also in the field of education, for their constant support and acknowledged the role of CGC Landran in shaping his remarkable career transformation. He credited the academic environment and the balanced emphasis on co-curricular activities at the institution for his overall personality development and professional readiness. An avid coder, he also explored robotics and electronics during his time at the campus.

BTech CSE Student Pramurta Sinha from CGC Landran secures Rs. 1.14 Cr Package

Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chairman, Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal, President and Parampal Singh Dhillon, Vice Chairman, CGC Landran, congratulated Pramurta and expressed pride in his achievement, noting that it has brought immense recognition to the institution. They termed his accomplishment as a milestone in CGC Landran's 25-year legacy and an inspiration for fellow students, while reiterating the institution's commitment to building careers and transforming lives.

Pramurta's offer surpasses the previously held highest package of this year's placement season. Students from the institution have received more than 10,000 placement offers from over 1,300 recruiting companies across multiple disciplines. CGC Landran witnessed more than 30 companies offering packages of Rs. 20 LPA and above, over 50 companies offering Rs. 15 LPA packages and more than 100 companies extending offers of Rs. 10 LPA. Additionally, 300+ companies offered packages of Rs. 7 LPA, while over 500 companies provided packages of Rs. 5 LPA, ensuring a wide range of opportunities for students. Several students secured multiple job offers from reputed companies like Philips India Ltd; TVS Motor Company Ltd; Nokia; Ashok Leyland; Capgemini India, Berger Paints; MRF, Accenture, Cognizant, Mu Sigma, EY (Ernst & Young) India, KPMG India, PwC, Nagarro Software Pvt. Ltd., HDFC Life, IBM Consulting, Coforge Limited, Capgemini, L&T Technology Services Ltd., Congruex Asia Pacific LLP, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Bajaj Allianz, Eversub India Pvt. Ltd.; California Burrito; Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd.; among others.

These placement outcomes were supported by structured training initiatives, continuous industry engagement and skill-development programmes aimed at enhancing student employability. CGC Landran continues to focus on aligning academic delivery with industry requirements to strengthen career readiness across all disciplines. Focused on imparting all inclusive education and skill set to its students, CGC Landran has devoted itself to bridge the industry-academia gap by organizing events, industry visits, internships and interactive sessions featuring industry leaders, which play an important role in providing industry exposure, hands-on training and skill enhancement opportunities, aligned with the vision of NEP 2020, preparing students to become skilled and industry ready professionals of the future.

About CGC Landran

Chandigarh Group of Colleges CGC Landran, established in 2001, is a leading higher education institution in Mohali, Punjab. Spread across over 40-acres, the campus hosts around 15,000 students from across India and offers 55+ undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Engineering, Business Management & Commerce, Biotechnology, Pharmacy and Hotel Management. The institution has secured NAAC A+ ranking and is also recognized by NBA, NIRF, QS I-Gauge and IIC. Supported by state-of-the-art labs, 60-plus global academic alliances, a 55,000 alumni network and the Atal Community Innovation Centre (ACIC) RISE Association, backed by NITI Aayog, which has incubated close to 150 startups thus far, the institution continues to drive excellence in education, research and entrepreneurship.

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